‘Skywalker’ Mark Hamill records Donald Trump’s Twitter rant against Meryl Streep as the Joker, and people love it

Mark Hamill, who has also voiced the Joker in animated series of Batman, shared an audio clip of himself reading Trump’s tweets about Meryl Streep as the villain. Mark Hamill, who has also voiced the Joker in animated series of Batman, shared an audio clip of himself reading Trump’s tweets about Meryl Streep as the villain.

Ever since Hollywood legend Meryl Streep made her powerful and evocative speech hitting out at US President-elect Donald Trump — without taking his name, of course — at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, people around the world can’t stop lauding the actor. However, things turned really nasty when Trump took to Twitter and slammed the three-time Oscar-winning actor as “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and a “Hillary flunky”.

Not only have his comments been criticised by the Hollywood community, but internationally as well. Now, in addition to all the criticism, Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker Mark Hamill found a unique way to give it back to the Republican politician.

Hamill, who has also voiced the Joker in the animated series Batman, shared an audio clip of himself reading out Trump’s tweets about Meryl Streep in the voice of the famous villain. Hamill read the billionaire politician’s tweets in his famous Joker voice and shared it online – much to the delight of many.

However, this is not the first Trump tweet audio released by the actor. Hamill debuted ‘The Trumpster’ last week to troll Trump by reading out his tweets in the voice of the super villain alter ego.

Am I the ONLY one man enough to confront this #OverratedFlunkyLoser without resorting to an ad hominem assault? http://t.co/ac2j2KGryn pic.twitter.com/iH1XnPgOzm — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 14, 2017

It all started after Trump tweeted out his New Year’s message to the public, basically sounding like a passive-aggressive very similar to most of Trump’s rhetoric messages. Reacting to his HNY message Patton Oswalt’s brother, Matt Oswalt said, “this sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham.”

this sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham http://t.co/SyKsCHvyuh — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 31, 2016

Well, it seems Oswalt’s wish has been granted, and we must say it was a brilliant idea. In the following week, Hamill recorded how Trump’s words sound like in the voice of “a real villain”.

The recording has been shared and appreciated extensively on social media platforms. Sample some of the reactions to the audio series here:

@HamillHimself You, sir, are a damn national treasure. — Jason Stein (@movieator) January 14, 2017

@HamillHimself Just when we thought we couldn’t love your work more…. 🙌 🙌 🙌 — Brooks Sherman (@byobrooks) January 14, 2017

It’s frightening how well Trump’s tweets fit with a totally deranged reading like this. @HamillHimself http://t.co/Cs8ECpkbtT — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 14, 2017

@HamillHimself Keep them coming! I love it! XOXO — Maria Langer 🚁 (@mlanger) January 14, 2017

haha… still waiting for Trumps tweet about how over-rated @HamillHimself, the Joker and Star Wars are! 😏 http://t.co/0JMbh70NMH — MarkHamill&Friends🐹 (@HamillFriends) January 9, 2017

First, the Trump’s New Year’s tweet and now the rant against Meryl Streep, ‘The Trumpster’ has kicked off on a powerful note, and Hamill fans just have these words to say, ‘may the force be with you!’

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd