Six women showed up at a wedding wearing the same dress; go figure!

A huge part of any wedding is the clothes. Not only for the bride and groom, but also for near and dear ones. And if it’s a Christian wedding, then you have the the whole bridal party wearing coordinated outfits, especially the bridesmaids and groomsmen. THAT is fun. What is not as much fun, though, is when you’ve found yourself this great dress and you’ve landed at a wedding only to find that there’s someone else wearing the exact same thing!

The horror! The pain!

Now imagine if there’s not one, not two, not three… but SIX people who decided to wear the EXACT same thing. Then that turns from being a horror to fun fest, and well, that’s exactly what happened at this wedding in New South Wales, Australia, where six women turned up wearing the same dress by the same brand. The amusing coincidence came to light when one of the six girls, Debbie Speranza, posted the photo they clicked with the bride on Facebook.

Speranza posted the picture on the brand’s official page telling them to keep ‘a bridal registry’ to avoid such incidents from happening again. Hilariously, the post went viral and received over 48,000 likes and over 1,000 shares, at the time of writing. People were both amused and confused about the photograph and the authenticity of the coincidence.

All the six girls took the coincidence in their stride and made en event out of it, which is what the Internet’s celebrating too, though some have claimed that the whole could have been staged. Either way, the photo’s made us smile, so you go girls!

