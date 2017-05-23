Sir Roger Moore dies at 89; Twitterati mourn death of the James Bond actor

Roger Moore as James Bond has a particular connect with India since his film Octopussy was mostly filmed in Udaipur, Rajasthan. (Source: Twitter) Roger Moore as James Bond has a particular connect with India since his film Octopussy was mostly filmed in Udaipur, Rajasthan. (Source: Twitter)

One of the most popular actors to play James Bond on the big screen, Sir Roger Moore died on Tuesday (May 23) after fighting a short battle with cancer in Switzerland. He was 89. His family made the announcement through a statement that was shared with the media and posted on Twitter.

The statement shared on the actor’s official Twitter account read, “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated… It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.”

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

As soon as the news came out, social media was flooded with condolence messages for the late actor. There were people from the film industry, of course, as well as fans who have loved him for his portrayal of the iconic detective, 007.

#RogerMoore On a tragic day of terrorism, a separate death – of MY personal favourite James Bond, Sir Roger Moore pic.twitter.com/WF8TX7MQLy — Mark C (@TheHappyKipper) May 23, 2017

The first Bond is the deepest. Goodbye to the best there was. You funny, special man. I’ll be raising an eyebrow to you tonight. #RogerMoore pic.twitter.com/SLDkDo9S9V — Chris R. Wright (@chrisrwright) May 23, 2017

From The Saint to James Bond, you have always defined cool and classy. Rest in Peace, Sir Roger Moore.#RogerMoore#Twitter pic.twitter.com/VKoX4epHoU — Ignoble Savage (@drayzze) May 23, 2017

R.I.P Sir Roger Moore, one of the coolest bonds we had !#jamesbond #rogermoore pic.twitter.com/RLFgJ2Z7m8 — Rock And Roll Garage (@rocknrollgarag1) May 23, 2017

R.I.P Roger Moore, a true actor legend for so many James Bond films. You will always be remembered. ????????? #RogerMoore pic.twitter.com/HJQeBMHubh — Robbie Plant (@RobbieplantP) May 23, 2017

What a gentleman! RIP #RogerMoore, The Spy Who Loved Me was his best! http://t.co/nH6zsvX2Zt — Christy Jerding (@CMJ_BBB) May 23, 2017

Whenever I said Roger Moore when asked who my favourite Bond was, it would be scoffed at, but he was an awesome 007. #RogerMoore — Steven Saunders (@Stevie_Says) May 23, 2017

I’m at a loss for words. Roger is one of my favorite actors to play #JamesBond RIP #RogerMoore you were one of the greats, you’ll be missed pic.twitter.com/c4ddsOboRP — Jarrett Leonard (@Leonard_Jarrett) May 23, 2017

RIP Roger Moore. You’ve always been one of my favorite James Bonds. #RogerMoore — Red Baron Hunter (@Tahoe_Sushi) May 23, 2017

Moore as James Bond has a particular connect with India since his film Octopussy was mostly filmed in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Locations included the Monsoon Palace, Lake Palace, Jag Mandir and the Shiv Niwas Palace. In the movie, MI6 allies with an Indian played by tennis player and part-time actor Vijay Amritraj, who also plays the role of a tennis instructor in the movie and shares the same first name.

Apparently, most of the crew, including Moore, faced stomach problems while shooting here.

Of long-time James Bond fans, there is usually a tussle between who is more popular as the character – Moore or Sean Connery. Many say because of Octopussy, Moore may curry more favour among the local crowd.

