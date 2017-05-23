Latest News

Sir Roger Moore dies at 89; Twitterati mourn death of the James Bond actor

Sir Roger Moore was one of the most popular actors to play the role of James Bond.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2017 8:17 pm
roger moore, roger moore dies, roger moore dead, roger moore dies twitter reactions, roger moore james bond, james bond, indian express, indian express news Roger Moore as James Bond has a particular connect with India since his film Octopussy was mostly filmed in Udaipur, Rajasthan. (Source: Twitter)

One of the most popular actors to play James Bond on the big screen, Sir Roger Moore died on Tuesday (May 23) after fighting a short battle with cancer in Switzerland. He was 89. His family made the announcement through a statement that was shared with the media and posted on Twitter.

The statement shared on the actor’s official Twitter account read, “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated… It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.”

 

As soon as the news came out, social media was flooded with condolence messages for the late actor. There were people from the film industry, of course, as well as fans who have loved him for his portrayal of the iconic detective, 007.

 

Moore as James Bond has a particular connect with India since his film Octopussy was mostly filmed in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Locations included the Monsoon Palace, Lake Palace, Jag Mandir and the Shiv Niwas Palace. In the movie, MI6 allies with an Indian played by tennis player and part-time actor Vijay Amritraj, who also plays the role of a tennis instructor in the movie and shares the same first name.

Apparently, most of the crew, including Moore, faced stomach problems while shooting here.

Of long-time James Bond fans, there is usually a tussle between who is more popular as the character – Moore or Sean Connery. Many say because of Octopussy, Moore may curry more favour among the local crowd.

 

  1. P
    Pais Hilary
    May 23, 2017 at 9:08 pm
    You need a correction. Bond was not a "detective". He was a Special Agent with "license to kill".
