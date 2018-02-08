Single this V-Day? These HILARIOUS #WhyImSingle tweets will keep you LOL-ing during Valentine’s Week

Singleton might be great for most parts of the rest of the year, but as Valentine’s Week rolls in with all the lovey-dovey goodies, the reality starts to seep in. A day (or rather, a week) meant for couples to express what they feel for each other, it brings in a swarm of mushy couples romancing each other in cafes or strolling in parks. What’s more, the advertisement business only adds fuel to the fire with those offers for corny gifts.
Well, if you are single, sad and looking for a way to get rid of the hustle bustle of V-Day, join these Twitter folks with a dose of laughter. #WhyImSingle is trending just in time for Valentine’s Day, but most people have managed to see the funny side of their situations. From saying that they “don’t like to share their food” to posting that it’s all because of “eating Doritos too loudly”, these hilarious twists to the reason for being single will leave you in splits.
Check out some reactions here.
#WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/5wlZylNgfh
— Tabetha Wallace (@TabethaWatching) February 8, 2018
#whyimsingle He said “fix your attitude or leave and…. pic.twitter.com/fRPOwwnnDE
— Moe👑 (@MahoganyANT) February 8, 2018
No man deserves me #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/he1LliAZ74
— YoshiLove (@yolsilis) February 8, 2018
I dont like to share my food. #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/tcTXEcwwAI
— Andrew Martinez (@AJamesMartini) February 8, 2018
Because “my future husband is lost and refuses to ask for directions.” — @lisadharper #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/pdcZ4vB27c
— Mandisa (@mandisaofficial) February 8, 2018
Most gay men hate me. #WhyImSingle
— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) February 7, 2018
Apparently you have to talk to people and go outside in order to date… #WhyImSingle
— Sandra Montalvo (@Sandropeta331) February 8, 2018
Me: I want a bf.
Guy: Hey are you free this weekend?
Me, in bed by 8 PM with a book:
I’m SO busy!#WhyImSingle
— Rachel Crowder (@RachelKayTutor) February 8, 2018
“You died alone because you couldn’t commit to anyone” who?! #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/AXhTpWXstu
— Hot Diggity Dog It’s The Good Place 🌭 (@nbcthegoodplace) February 8, 2018
I eat KitKat this way #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/IP2K9oW0k7
— GreatLegaspi (@GreatLegaspi) February 8, 2018
I eat Doritos too loudly. #WhyImSingle
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) February 8, 2018
Me just thinking about trying to talk to the guy or girl I like… #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/62kyAQF2CL
— Carly Williams (@Carlyw_333) February 8, 2018
Me reading #WhyImSingle tweets: nice to see so many single people still out there.
Also me: this is the pool i have to choose from?
— Megan Toth (@TothsTweets) February 8, 2018
Do you have a funny reason to be single this Valentine’s Day too? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
