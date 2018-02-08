Single this V-Day? These HILARIOUS #WhyImSingle tweets will keep you LOL-ing during Valentine’s Week

#WhyImSingle is trending just in time for Valentine’s Day! Do you have a funny reason too? (Source: YouTube) #WhyImSingle is trending just in time for Valentine’s Day! Do you have a funny reason too? (Source: YouTube)

Singleton might be great for most parts of the rest of the year, but as Valentine’s Week rolls in with all the lovey-dovey goodies, the reality starts to seep in. A day (or rather, a week) meant for couples to express what they feel for each other, it brings in a swarm of mushy couples romancing each other in cafes or strolling in parks. What’s more, the advertisement business only adds fuel to the fire with those offers for corny gifts.

Well, if you are single, sad and looking for a way to get rid of the hustle bustle of V-Day, join these Twitter folks with a dose of laughter. #WhyImSingle is trending just in time for Valentine’s Day, but most people have managed to see the funny side of their situations. From saying that they “don’t like to share their food” to posting that it’s all because of “eating Doritos too loudly”, these hilarious twists to the reason for being single will leave you in splits.

Check out some reactions here.

I dont like to share my food. #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/tcTXEcwwAI — Andrew Martinez (@AJamesMartini) February 8, 2018

Because “my future husband is lost and refuses to ask for directions.” — @lisadharper #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/pdcZ4vB27c — Mandisa (@mandisaofficial) February 8, 2018

Most gay men hate me. #WhyImSingle — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) February 7, 2018

Apparently you have to talk to people and go outside in order to date… #WhyImSingle — Sandra Montalvo (@Sandropeta331) February 8, 2018

Me: I want a bf. Guy: Hey are you free this weekend? Me, in bed by 8 PM with a book:

I’m SO busy!#WhyImSingle — Rachel Crowder (@RachelKayTutor) February 8, 2018

“You died alone because you couldn’t commit to anyone” who?! #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/AXhTpWXstu — Hot Diggity Dog It’s The Good Place 🌭 (@nbcthegoodplace) February 8, 2018

I eat Doritos too loudly. #WhyImSingle — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 8, 2018

Me just thinking about trying to talk to the guy or girl I like… #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/62kyAQF2CL — Carly Williams (@Carlyw_333) February 8, 2018

Me reading #WhyImSingle tweets: nice to see so many single people still out there. Also me: this is the pool i have to choose from? — Megan Toth (@TothsTweets) February 8, 2018

Do you have a funny reason to be single this Valentine’s Day too? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

