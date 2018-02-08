  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Single this V-Day? These HILARIOUS #WhyImSingle tweets will keep you LOL-ing during Valentine’s Week

With Valentine's Week here, people are starting to panic about being single. #WhyImSingle is trending just in time for Valentine's Day, but most of them have managed to see the funny side of the situation.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2018 5:56 pm
valentines day, v-day, valentines week, valentines day celebrations, valentines day tweets, valentines day jokes, valentines day why im single tweets, single this valentines day, indian express, indian express news #WhyImSingle is trending just in time for Valentine’s Day! Do you have a funny reason too? (Source: YouTube)
Related News

Singleton might be great for most parts of the rest of the year, but as Valentine’s Week rolls in with all the lovey-dovey goodies, the reality starts to seep in. A day (or rather, a week) meant for couples to express what they feel for each other, it brings in a swarm of mushy couples romancing each other in cafes or strolling in parks. What’s more, the advertisement business only adds fuel to the fire with those offers for corny gifts.

Well, if you are single, sad and looking for a way to get rid of the hustle bustle of V-Day, join these Twitter folks with a dose of laughter. #WhyImSingle is trending just in time for Valentine’s Day, but most people have managed to see the funny side of their situations. From saying that they “don’t like to share their food” to posting that it’s all because of “eating Doritos too loudly”, these hilarious twists to the reason for being single will leave you in splits.

Check out some reactions here.

Do you have a funny reason to be single this Valentine’s Day too? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Feb 8, 2018 at 6:07 pm
    Did I ever asked ? why I'm single ? what's wrong with being single ? You want to manipulate me and people into thinking that being single is depression or anxiety. If I remain single, I will be depressed ? when It is you all who are making me depressed.
    (0)(1)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News

    Adda

    Feb 08: Latest News