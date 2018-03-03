This man created his BOYFRIEND out of WINE boxes, and the pictures are super romantic!

How much do you love your wine? (Source: Michael James Schneider/Twitter) How much do you love your wine? (Source: Michael James Schneider/Twitter)

Many people spend hours swiping left and right on Tinder, but hardly meet someone worth their time. What’s more, too many failed attempts can even break a person. However, Michael James Schneider didn’t give up and chose to change the course of his life instead. Settling for something that meant more, he chose wine over finding the right “boyfriend”.

The man, whose Twitter handle is @BLCKSMTHdesign, shocked Twitterverse when he posted pictures of wine boxes and called it his boyfriend. Apparently, Schneider makes his weekend brunch, goes on a movie binge-watching and also does grocery shopping with his wine boxes. And the ultimate thing is they even have a CAT! Yes, a couple having a pet cat just completes the house, doesn’t it?

i do not have a boyfriend so i made one out of boxes of wine pic.twitter.com/1r6QKtUbvz — Michael James Schneider (@BLCKSMTHdesign) 26 February 2018

Seeing him pose with the “love of his life”, people went crazy and some even went overboard with their reactions. Here’s how Netizens lost their calm and went on to post a string of hilarious reactions.

I have a husband I might be willing to trade for this. — Rachel Harvey (@ThatRachelH) February 26, 2018

Where are you two registered? Congrats and many happy years! — Care Co. 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@iamcarrico) February 26, 2018

My cat — Michael James Schneider (@BLCKSMTHdesign) February 26, 2018

Thank you, we’re not that into PDA but we took a chance — Michael James Schneider (@BLCKSMTHdesign) February 26, 2018

Well, one step at a time, understandably. At least he’s come out of the cask! — Chris Subagio 🛠 (@csubagio) February 27, 2018

I’d like to see the Christmas card. — Tabby (@KissofLye) February 26, 2018

Matching Christmas sweaters! — Tabby (@KissofLye) February 26, 2018

