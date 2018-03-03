  • Associate Sponsor
This man created his BOYFRIEND out of WINE boxes, and the pictures are super romantic!

Fed up of your failed attempts at finding "the right one"? This man ditched all his dating apps and found the love of his life in the true company of his bottles of wine. Shocked? Read on to know more.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 3, 2018 10:49 pm
man makes boyfriend our of wine box, man wine box relationship, man wine box funny pictures, viral pictures, twitter viral pictures, indian express, trending news How much do you love your wine? (Source: Michael James Schneider/Twitter)
Many people spend hours swiping left and right on Tinder, but hardly meet someone worth their time. What’s more, too many failed attempts can even break a person. However, Michael James Schneider didn’t give up and chose to change the course of his life instead. Settling for something that meant more, he chose wine over finding the right “boyfriend”.

The man, whose Twitter handle is @BLCKSMTHdesign, shocked Twitterverse when he posted pictures of wine boxes and called it his boyfriend. Apparently, Schneider makes his weekend brunch, goes on a movie binge-watching and also does grocery shopping with his wine boxes. And the ultimate thing is they even have a CAT! Yes, a couple having a pet cat just completes the house, doesn’t it?

Seeing him pose with the “love of his life”, people went crazy and some even went overboard with their reactions. Here’s how Netizens lost their calm and went on to post a string of hilarious reactions.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

