This woman took to Facebook to expose man filming her on Singapore metro train

If you have been active on social media in the past two days, a video of a bespectacled man holding his phone and sitting in a metro train is going viral. While he looks just like all of us — rummaging through our smartphones while we travel to and from work, the catch is, he is filming the girl sitting right in front of him. If one looks carefully at the videos that Uma Mageswari posted on Facebook on May 15, a reflection of his phone’s screen is clearly visible on the window pane of the train that he is leaning against. Mageswari, a resident of Singapore whom he was filming, saw what he was doing, and decided to make videos of the man — which, along with her Facebook post are now going viral on the Internet and understandably so!

According to the Facebook post, she later lost her cool and reported him to the MRT staff after which the Singapore Police Force arrived to her help within minutes. He was found to be in possession of similar videos of “unsuspecting victims”. His attempts at apologising to her included referring to her as his sister.

“This is a video that I had recorded on 13th May 2017 Saturday at 7.40pm a minute or so after I had boarded the train at Outram mrt. I was heading towards Harbourfront to meet a friend. This guy quickly plonked himself on the seat opposite mine though it wasn’t as if the train was crowded and he had to race to get a seat. I was seated in the 2-seater located at the far ends of the carriage. He then proceeded to whip out his phone and I think the rest speaks for itself once you view the video.

The dumbass didn’t realise his folly obviously. I made my own recording of him but understandably lost my temper afterwards when confronting him over his actions. The mrt staff were most helpful and the SPF arrived at the scene within minutes. Upon further investigation this chap was found to be in possession of similar videos though I am told they were rather obscene in nature of unsuspecting victims.

This man’s name is Suraj. This asshole holds an employment pass. He had a range of excuses for his deplorable actions. His last feeble attempt of an apology was that ‘I was like his sister’.

I am highlighting this episode to the public in general to serve as a deterrent for other such assholes. Please always remain aware of your surroundings and never be afraid to speak out against such acts that may be committed against you or others around you.

You don’t have to be a victim of your circumstances. Ever.”

Indianexpress.com has reached out to Mageswari and is waiting for her response.

