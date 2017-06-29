Fashionable Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh’s tweet thread on growing up in Canada is winning hearts online

Jagmeet Singh shared a series of tweets recounting his personal story of how he grew up in Canada. (Source: Jagmeet Singh/Instagram) Jagmeet Singh shared a series of tweets recounting his personal story of how he grew up in Canada. (Source: Jagmeet Singh/Instagram)

Ontario, Canada, politician Jagmeet Singh is not an unfamiliar face. In a country led by the popular Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singh is one of the prominent Sikh politicians in Canada who is currently running for leadership position of the federal party NDP. Should he win, Singh will become the first non-white person to head a major Canadian political party.

Well, the Brampton representative has been previously in the news for being one of the most fashionable parliamentarians in the country, as well as for his work to make Canada more inclusive. On the country’s Multiculturalism Day on June 28, Singh shared a series of tweets recounting his personal story of how he grew up in Canada, the challenges he faced being a non-white, and how he overcame the prejudices to emerge a stronger and more confident person.

He started saying, “On #MulticulturalismDay I want to share a personal story, something that I hope will inspire us to build a more inclusive Canada.” He goes on the write how wearing a turban made him feel different from others, and how in a bid to gain confidence, he used his sharp dressing skills and fashion as a suit of armour as it “it insulated me from some of the negativity I faced, but it didn’t end it”.

Sharing photos of himself as a child, as well as working as an adult, his 15 tweet thread highlights the racial profiling that people from other countries have to face even in a multicultural society as Canada, as well as how there is a need to make the country more inclusive and diverse.

Read the series of tweets here.

Of course this was part of his campaign for running for the leadership post of NDP, but the series seems to have resonated with many. One response read, “I enjoyed that story. I hope we evolve to a point where those who were here before us feel the same way some day”, ” @theJagmeetSingh’s story is my story & the story of so many like me. It is seldom told, & even less represented in corridors of power”, tweeted out another.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd