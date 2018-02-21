  • Associate Sponsor
#SideProfileSelfie: Woman starts Twitter campaign to break the BIG NOSE taboo

A certain skin colour, size, height and weight have been given the "perfect" tag, and all those who do not fit in the category blindly try to achieve the same. However, a journalist decided to challenge these norms with her headstrong Twitter campaign.

February 21, 2018
#sideprofileselfie, Women sharing pictures of their nose, nose pictures, funny nose pictures, twitter nose pictures, Indian express, indian express news Using the hashtag #sideprofileselfie, this woman decided to empower women, who tend to be conscious about their noses. (Source: Radhikasanghani, TheSweetSiren, juliewi60221855/Twitter)
Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring,” the eternal beauty Marilyn Monroe once said. However, many of us try to conform to the set norms of beauty, don’t we? A certain skin colour, size, height and weight have been given the “perfect” tag in the society we live in, and all those who do not fit in the category blindly try to achieve the same. However, a freelance journalist Radhika Sanghani decided to challenge these norms with her self-initiated campaign on Twitter.

While many people consider that a small and petite nose is beautiful, Sanghani tried to defy that notion. Using the hashtag #SideProfileSelfie, she decided to celebrate larger noses and encouraged other women to do the same. In her post on Twitter, the journalist wrote, “Breaking the big nose taboo with my new campaign on the #sideprofileselfie!! Let’s stop hating our noses for not being tiny, little snubs and learn to love them by sharing a #sideprofileselfie.”

Soon, the hashtag caught up and many women on social media started sharing selfies to flaunt their side profile. Moreover, many related with the “big nose” issue and appreciated the freelancer’s campaign. “Great campaign! Your nose is beautiful and after many years I think mine is too,” was one of the many responses to her post.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

