SideProfileSelfie: Woman starts Twitter campaign to break the BIG NOSE taboo

“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring,” the eternal beauty Marilyn Monroe once said. However, many of us try to conform to the set norms of beauty, don’t we? A certain skin colour, size, height and weight have been given the “perfect” tag in the society we live in, and all those who do not fit in the category blindly try to achieve the same. However, a freelance journalist Radhika Sanghani decided to challenge these norms with her self-initiated campaign on Twitter.

While many people consider that a small and petite nose is beautiful, Sanghani tried to defy that notion. Using the hashtag #SideProfileSelfie, she decided to celebrate larger noses and encouraged other women to do the same. In her post on Twitter, the journalist wrote, “Breaking the big nose taboo with my new campaign on the #sideprofileselfie!! Let’s stop hating our noses for not being tiny, little snubs and learn to love them by sharing a #sideprofileselfie.”

Breaking the big nose taboo with my new campaign on the #sideprofileselfie!! Let’s stop hating our noses for not being tiny, little snubs and learn to love them by sharing a #sideprofileselfie http://t.co/2WpuNQmqmY pic.twitter.com/hL6mZmYEwZ — Radhika Sanghani (@radhikasanghani) February 20, 2018

Soon, the hashtag caught up and many women on social media started sharing selfies to flaunt their side profile. Moreover, many related with the “big nose” issue and appreciated the freelancer’s campaign. “Great campaign! Your nose is beautiful and after many years I think mine is too,” was one of the many responses to her post.

This is amazing. I got a nose job at 15 and felt ten times better about myself, but over 15 years later I still get self-conscious sometimes. I realize now that there’s no reason for this stigma!! ❤ pic.twitter.com/GyfHPDphU3 — Kaci StillWithHer (@TheSweetSiren) February 21, 2018

Always hates side pictures, it also effected me mostly in my younger years #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/ZsjxAWYwlk — Nat White (@natwhite1980) February 21, 2018

Great to see this on tv this morning ever since I was little I’ve had issues with self confidence due to my nose pic.twitter.com/6Rrn4FUhMe — julie wiseman (@juliewi60221855) February 21, 2018

I once got told by a boyfriend that I would never be “pretty” because of my nose….! @GMB #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/1JFZfL1gxd — Charlii Siddu (@charliicl) February 21, 2018

Fabulous stuff. I feel that @BarbraStreisand needs some kind of honorary medal for proudly rocking her stunning aquiline nose and trangressing narrow White beauty standards in an era where diversity was not acceptable pic.twitter.com/Rflk7vHluQ — Joanne Bell (@jobellerina) February 21, 2018

#sideprofileselfie I have always had issues with this! X pic.twitter.com/nkCdiBdLvX — Endo & Me (@EndoMeno) February 21, 2018

