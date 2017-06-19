WATCH: This video showing Shoaib Akhtar with ‘terribly done’ make-up has left the Internet confused

While Internet users trolled him for applying so much make-up, more importantly it brings to the fore the pressure social media and TV personalities are subjected to, to look good. (Source: The Leaks Page/Facebook) While Internet users trolled him for applying so much make-up, more importantly it brings to the fore the pressure social media and TV personalities are subjected to, to look good. (Source: The Leaks Page/Facebook)

Shoaib Akhtar, also known as the Rawalpindi Express thanks to his impeccable bowling speed, during his heydays on the cricket field, is now a popular social media personality. From appearing as judge on a comedy show, releasing his autobiography, Controversially Yours and often uploading videos on his Facebook and Twitter page, the former cricketer has managed to remain in the news, even long after he retired from international cricket in 2011. But this time, the fast bowler is in news for completely different reasons.

Popular TV and social media personalities are often under the pressure to look presentable while they interact with their audience across the world. Recently, as part of the now concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017, popular cricket anchor Mayanti Langer was in news for her never-failing attempts to look appealing on screen. If a video of Akhtar going viral on Facebook is to go by, it’s clear that it is not just women who are under the pressure to look presentable. The former cricketer is seen wearing a dark shade of lipstick and eye shadow as he began answering why is he always so energetic at a backstage interview of Geo TV show.

While Internet users trolled him for applying so much make-up, this also bring to the fore the pressure social media and TV personalities are subjected to, to look good.

