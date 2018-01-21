This blogger’s Twitter review of Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao-starrer Vivah is HILARIOUS!

Not mincing his words at all, and without pulling any punches, the Pakistani blogger launches a full-blown attack at ‘Vivah’, starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Alok Nath. (Source: Rajshri/YouTube) Not mincing his words at all, and without pulling any punches, the Pakistani blogger launches a full-blown attack at ‘Vivah’, starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Alok Nath. (Source: Rajshri/YouTube)

The film Vivah — released in 2006 and starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao — traces the journey of two individuals from the time they meet till they get married. Produced by Rajshri Productions, the film chronicled the upheavals faced by the couple and their ultimate union in a very, well, sanskaari way. It even had Alok Nath as the uncle of the female protagonist. Now, 12 years later, a Pakistani blogger @ComicsByMajid (who regularly reviews movies from the past that he deems are “stupid”) decided do a belated Twitter review of this film – and it makes for quite a hilarious read.

Not mincing his words at all, and without pulling any punches, the blogger launches a full-blown attack at the Sooraj Barjatia movie – almost scene-by-epic-scene.

Read the thread here.

VIVAH APPRECIATION THREAD

I don’t know why but whenever I decide to write about a STUPID movie it turns out to be of SOORAJ BARJATYA. This time when I was thinking about a stupid movie, I looked back in my daag daar maazi. Suddenly I was reminded of VIVAH pic.twitter.com/BaWDNr8cRu — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

This movie is another sugarcoated pile of crap starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and others The very first scene of this movie featured the great Alok Nath and now you can imagine how sanskaari this movie is gonna be when Alok Nath is in the first scene pic.twitter.com/DkwWaQXx7p — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

The flashbacks scenes gave the basic idea that Poonam was his niece but he adopted her after her parents died. Mrs. Sanskaari hated her because she was prettier than the real daughter. Even in the flashbacks Alok Nath looked old and 60 pic.twitter.com/50YZKte9of — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

It is also said that Alok Nath is so sanskaari he did the kanyadaan of his own wife. If he was cast in Taken replacing Liam Neeson he would have said “I don’t know who you are I don’t know what you want but I will find you and will do your kanyadaan” — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

Some Bhagat jee came to their home to deliver some jewelry from Delhi to Madhupur. pic.twitter.com/MHYFwc75Jk — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

Amrita Rao was introduced as Poonam and as per his hobby Alok Nath started imagining Poonam’s kanyadaan pic.twitter.com/ET0cIwG8dd — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

This girl was introduced as the saanwli behen who was not getting rishtas due to her complexion. I am not gonna get in those details as that may be sensitive for feminists etc and I am a poor guy I can’t afford backlash pic.twitter.com/EcRRKmZ7Z6 — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

The movie is full of sanskaari songs in shudh hindi. The overacting of this sister will make you puke and you will be thinking for long “who talks and behaves like this?” pic.twitter.com/Z0KAnwcc91 — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

Bhagat ji suggested a rishta from Delhi. The son of industrialist Harishchandar ji (Anupam Kher). So I was wondering why I never get a rishta offer from Hyderabad Sukkur etc but they easily get rishta offers from other cities . pic.twitter.com/9OjMmQR5CZ — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

Shahid Kapoor was that son PREM. The favorite name of Sooraj Barjatya. I guess some pandit told him at the start of his career that PREM is a lucky name for him. pic.twitter.com/XDMcQuncPk — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

Wanna watch the worst of Shahid Kapoor? Even Shaandar wasn’t his baddest. This is the one. I don’t know why Sooraj asks his actors to overact in every scene. Anyway Prem is also a sanskari son who fell in love with Poonam just looking at her picture. pic.twitter.com/LDsV0goIq5 — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

Poonam was brought in front of the family decorated like a mazaar. The couple was sent to terrace to talk and they talked about some lame useless stuff and both agreed for wedding. Alk Nath can’t live without kanyadaan so they did baat pakki rasam on the spot pic.twitter.com/JDJB6fJdjP — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

The whole tabbar came to stay at potential in laws of Prem. I don’t know if that is acceptable or something but I will definitely feel awkward doing that pic.twitter.com/J4DQI1u5Iz — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

A bro who is quite useless in the movie took prem and poonam to a picnic at a lake. Another sanskaari song came “Milan Abhi Adha Adhura Hai”. You will hate arrange marriages if you watch this movie. pic.twitter.com/gH5gFqUK2m — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

She came to meet him at the rooftop in night and we were blessed with another ajeb sa yet famous song “Mjhe Haq Hai” pic.twitter.com/NXCPK35qFh — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

When leaving for his home he almost cried. What kinda guy cries just going back to his home? Idiotic sissy pic.twitter.com/ed3BfFx3Dl — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

Mommy was angry as Alok Nath was spending a lot on his favorite hobby “Vivah” pic.twitter.com/qm1hw63WHC — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

A lot of sugarcoated shit kept on going, Prem was shown so much desperate he kept on thinking of Poonam all the time. I call it bullshit. Nobody can think of a girl all the time. Guys got a lot on their minds. Earning, roaming around, staring at walls etc. pic.twitter.com/2czp3jggGi — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

Poonam came to meet him when he came back from some business trip. pic.twitter.com/2cvO75Fw6c — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

The angry lady stopped talking to Poonam and said she won’t be participating in the marriage. Poonam was sad. Another sanskaari song came. Finally a twist came in the sugarcoated shit Barjatya was feeding. Fire broke out in their home a day before the Kanyadaan pic.twitter.com/TedcCdKKLj — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

You can never find a villain in Sooraj Barjatya’s crap of a movie and same is the case here. The grumpy Mrs. Alok Nath was moved by her actions of saving the girl. Prem came to the hospital and said he will marry Poonam right there. pic.twitter.com/0qEQfCLzQY — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

He filled her maang with sindoor in the burn center. The operation was successful. I don’t know why she was operated. No internal organs are damaged in 2nd degree burns. Prem took care of her at the hospital till she was discharged. pic.twitter.com/hdvg9EOAYS — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

The evil chachi became friends with her as Barjatya got no idea what are twists and turns and sad endings etc so all his movies are supposed to end happily. Finally Alok Nath did the kanyadaan. pic.twitter.com/tY9Tbihc8f — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

Prem finally got the chance to say MUJHE HAQ HAI. And the movie ended after 2 hours and 46 minutes. Sorry for wasting your time. bye pic.twitter.com/llgMkBAs2P — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) January 19, 2018

