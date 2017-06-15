Latest News

VIDEO: Shahid Afridi doesn’t know what LBW stands for?! Twitterati wonder how he played for 20 yrs

After this video, Twitterati exploded with jokes and even said that if Afridi does not know what LBW stand for, how could he know about retirement. Some even wondered what exactly he would appeal for. The fact that he played for 21-long years is now rather amusing.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: June 15, 2017 12:19 pm
Shahid Afridi, twitter, shahid afridi clueless about lbw, shahid afridi does not know lbw, indian express, indian express news Afridi clearly paves the way for all the jokes on him. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Ace Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has often been at the receiving end of jokes, and it is hard to blame others for it. Whether it was his enever ageing a day, or his multiple retirement announcements, Afridi often, albeit unintentionally, leaves himself open to being trolled a bit, but thankfully he’s usually a good sport. However, this time things went overboard when the cricketer – who has had a 21-year long career – seemed clueless about the term Leg Before Wicket (LBW).

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi announces retirement: Twitter just can’t stop poking fun at him with retirement jokes

Yes, you read this right. He recently was on Faysal Quraishi’s show Salam Zindagi on a Pakistani TV channel, and was asked to play a game where he had to guess words through gestures, while listening to music on a high volume. The fun started when the phrase was Leg Before Wicket, and though he somehow manages to guess the first two words, Afridi just could not guess the word ‘wicket’. After trying for a few times he finally gave up, and asked for the word. When he was told, Afridi still seemed as clueless as he was before. He even adds, “Leg Before Wicket kya hoti hai? Yeh kaun si cricket ki zuban hai?” (What does Leg Before Wicket Mean? What cricketing language is this?)

Watch the video here.

In no time, predictably, Twitterati erupted with jokes. They could not believe what they had just watched, and honestly neither could we. Well, this time the cricketer obviously decided to take his fans’ case instead. But then, that only got tweeple reacting more to this hilarious clip.

Here are some of the reactions.

We have the same question, rather observation.

There had to be a retirement joke, had to be. And there was.

Precisely, what was he appealing for, all this years?

We agree.

Well it seems some expected this from Afridi.

But some thought he was being sarcastic.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 15: Latest News