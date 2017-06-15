VIDEO: Shahid Afridi doesn’t know what LBW stands for?! Twitterati wonder how he played for 20 yrs

Afridi clearly paves the way for all the jokes on him. (Source: Twitter) Afridi clearly paves the way for all the jokes on him. (Source: Twitter)

Ace Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has often been at the receiving end of jokes, and it is hard to blame others for it. Whether it was his enever ageing a day, or his multiple retirement announcements, Afridi often, albeit unintentionally, leaves himself open to being trolled a bit, but thankfully he’s usually a good sport. However, this time things went overboard when the cricketer – who has had a 21-year long career – seemed clueless about the term Leg Before Wicket (LBW).

Yes, you read this right. He recently was on Faysal Quraishi’s show Salam Zindagi on a Pakistani TV channel, and was asked to play a game where he had to guess words through gestures, while listening to music on a high volume. The fun started when the phrase was Leg Before Wicket, and though he somehow manages to guess the first two words, Afridi just could not guess the word ‘wicket’. After trying for a few times he finally gave up, and asked for the word. When he was told, Afridi still seemed as clueless as he was before. He even adds, “Leg Before Wicket kya hoti hai? Yeh kaun si cricket ki zuban hai?” (What does Leg Before Wicket Mean? What cricketing language is this?)

Watch the video here.

Afridi don’t know what does “Leg Before Wicket” means 😂 pic.twitter.com/cNoBvc43sK — Ammar Ashraf (@AmmarAshraf) June 13, 2017

In no time, predictably, Twitterati erupted with jokes. They could not believe what they had just watched, and honestly neither could we. Well, this time the cricketer obviously decided to take his fans’ case instead. But then, that only got tweeple reacting more to this hilarious clip.

Here are some of the reactions.

We have the same question, rather observation.

Aur yeh 20 saal Pakistan k sath khail giya…😂 — Hasan Khan (@ha5ankhan) June 13, 2017

There had to be a retirement joke, had to be. And there was.

Afridi doesnt know what lbw is after 2 decades of cricket and people expect him to know what retirement means pic.twitter.com/IfnOvD5rtj — R (@reviewero) June 14, 2017

Precisely, what was he appealing for, all this years?

I am sure isko nahi pata hoga….. jab appeal karta tha tab bhe how’s that nahi sirf Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh chillata tha — Arnold ShalwarNikker (@DaPakiGuy) June 13, 2017

We agree.

If Afridi can play cricket without knowing what LBW means, you can also mention Excel under your skills on your CV. — Shumail (@Shumyl) June 13, 2017

Well it seems some expected this from Afridi.

But some thought he was being sarcastic.

Sarcasm hai kar rahay hain Lala — Shah (@SajwarShah) June 13, 2017

Obviosuly he was pulling their leg — -A (@areebazuberry) June 13, 2017

