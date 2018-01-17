Latest News

Article claims ‘Men wonder if hugging women still ok’; Twitterati have a CLEAR answer

Conversation regarding sexual harassment is being continued on social media platforms with astonishing vigour. But it seems like all of this has left a large majority of men confused as to what could be rendered as sexual harassment. Such a question was recently raised by an article.

The year 2017 witnessed a staggering number of people talking about sexual abuse and harassment. The Harvey Weinstein scandal triggered things and the consequent #MeToo movement brought these narratives centre stage. While the conversation is continueing on social media platforms and otherwise, it seems like all of this has left a large majority of men confused as to what could be rendered as sexual harassment. Such a question was recently raised by an article by The Associated Press titled, In Wake Of Weinstein, Men Wonder If Hugging Women Still OK. This was later shared by CBS Los Angeles on Twitter and people on social media decided to clear this apparent ‘ambiguity’, once and for all.

While some used sarcasm and others revised the headline altogether, the article was collectively trashed by people. One user talking about the importance of consent, wrote, “Men: How will we know if women want us to hug them / Women: You could ask us / Men: It’s a mystery forever, another wrote, “Revised headline: After hearing victims’ stories, men ask “how can I make this about me?” There were also one, who extremely scathingly and sarcastically wrote,  “Yeah, I thought work was for like, working. Silly womanly me, I guess there’s a real need out there to hug and compliment women while you’re on the clock. (Notice they’re not wondering if they can hug their male coworkers?”

