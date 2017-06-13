Severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes rock several parts of US; watch video

Instances of nearly 23 tornadoes have been reported from different parts of US. (Source: ohiostormchasers/Youtube) Instances of nearly 23 tornadoes have been reported from different parts of US. (Source: ohiostormchasers/Youtube)

While it is technically summer in the United States of America, severe weather and instances of thunderstorm and tornadoes were reported from various parts of the country. In fact instances of nearly 23 tornadoes were reported from southwest Nebraska and northeast Colorado and hail storm was reported from Wyoming. On Monday afternoon, tornadoes were reported from Laramie, Platter, Goshen and Natrona counties. There were also reports of a tornado touching down briefly 11 miles north east of Cheyenne, while others were reported near both Carpenter and Pine Bluffs. People have taken to social media to share their experiences and also shares pictures and videos that are now going viral.

A man, while driving a car uploaded a video moments before a violent tornado was witnessed near Carpenter Wyoming. The man, as is evident by the voices, had company and on seeing the thunderstorm all of them were seized with panic.

Watch the video here.

According to a report by the Associate Press, a tornado damaged a house and overturned tractors in Goshen Country. There were also reports of baseball-sized hail that damaged property and vehicles in Wheatland, Wyoming. There were few people who uploaded pictures of the tornadoes and the hailstorms, and needless to say they are now going viral.

Here are some of them.

Just shot this tornado on Hwy 85 and Rd 22 in Cheyenne @NWSCheyenne @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/d2wsA36XCi — Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) June 12, 2017

The wreckage is far from over though. In Bayard, Kansas there were reports of a tornado completely destroying the roof of a nursing home. According to a report in the Star-Herald, Bayard Police Chief Zack Douglas was quoted as saying that authorities are evacuating the nursing home called the Chimney Rock Villa. He also added that residents are being evacuated to the high school after the incident.

