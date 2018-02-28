Tennis star Serena Williams LOVES this AWESOME billboard surprise from husband and daughter!

Tennis star Serena Williams got a lovely surprise from husband Alexis Ohanian. (Source: Alexis Ohanian Sr./Instagram) Tennis star Serena Williams got a lovely surprise from husband Alexis Ohanian. (Source: Alexis Ohanian Sr./Instagram)

Time and again Serena Williams has proven herself on the tennis court but no matter how big a star you become, for a sportsperson, their game is always important. So when the tennis superstar was doing warm-ups for the upcoming tournament play in California that is going to happen next week, her husband Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was planning a sweet surprise to give her a boost. With a little help from daughter Alexis Olympia, Ohanian he put up four giant billboards to mark her return to the court.

Ohanian posted pictures of the four billboards on Instagram, saying that he designed the board with the help of his daughter. The picture that was posted almost 21 hours before has already got more than 51,000 likes.

Instagrammers surely seem to like the adorable gesture shown by him. The pictures also feature images of their daughter Alexis Jr in which she calls her mommy the greatest. The first three billboards spell out the message ‘Greatest Momma Of All Time’ along with the picture of the couple’s baby daughter Alexis Jr. A fourth billboard reads, ‘Serena Williams – G.M.O.A.T – Alexis Jr + Sr’.

Check the pictures here.

No doubt the fans loved the way he showed his support for the tennis star, but also Williams was bowled over by the grand gesture. She replied to his post saying, “Literally am crying, This is so sweet. I love you.”

This is not the first time that Ohanian has shown his support for Williams game. Recently, when Serena Williams was playing with her sister Venus Williams in a doubles match, baby Alexis Olympia cheered for her mom in the arms of Alexis Ohanian.

Ain’t that adorable?

