Serena Williams posts picture of daughter, and Twitterati pour their love

Ever since news of tennis superstar Serena Williams giving birth to a baby girl started doing rounds, the Internet has refused to keep calm. The 35-year-old tennis champion, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian gave birth on September 1, and since then congratulatory messages for the star have been pouring in. Williams, however, did not share any picture until September 13, when the tennis champion took to Instagram to introduce her daughter to the world. This comes after almost two weeks, and quite expectantly, has taken social media by storm.

In the adorable picture, that is now being widely shared, she can be seen with her daughter Alexis. “Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories,” wrote the 23 grand slam title winner, and it will definitely melt your heart.

This is the picture that Twitterati cannot get enough of.

Here are some of the reactions.

Serena Williams baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Know your going to be a legend like your mother❤ #SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/ZpFSJ3ANLu — Themba Rumbu (@ThembaRumbu) September 13, 2017

Oh my word #SerenaWilliams baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr….sooo cute. And then go look at Serena’s Insta story. My ❤️melts. pic.twitter.com/REFvHiK66g — Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) September 13, 2017

It’s heavenly having Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jnr! It’s hard to say who is blessed more, you as parents or Alexis Jr. Nevertheless congrats! — Bibian (@bibian_mukasa) September 13, 2017

Thanks for sharing Serena, your little princess is so adorable ♥ ♥ ♥ — Winnie Mas (@NonswMas) September 13, 2017

Many congratulations Sareena, Your baby Alexia is so cute, Bless Her

No wonder she is already posing like a star.

Like mum like daughter😍 pic.twitter.com/4iD4gkiX8R — annie (@anniesehar1) September 13, 2017

She is beautiful…your best work yet! So happy for you and Alexis. Enjoy this special time in your lives.🍼🎁😍😍 — Chanda Rubin (@Chanda_Rubin) September 14, 2017

The news of Willaims giving birth in Florida was confirmed by her coach Patrick Mouratoglou. He had sent a congratulatory message to the former world number one tennis player and had written “Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion,” adding

“Btw … I wish you a speedy recovery… we have a lot of work ahead of us.” Willaims has not played a single game since the Australian Open and even though she was two-months pregnant she had won her 23rd grand slam singles titles and stumped the world.

