Serena Williams posts picture of daughter, and Twitterati pour their love

Serena Williams, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, gave birth on September 1, and since then congratulatory messages for the star have been pouring in. Williams, however, did not share any picture until September 13.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 14, 2017 8:57 pm
serena williams, serena williams pregnant, serena williams daughter picture, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news “Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.” Serena Williams wrote while sharing the picture. (Source: Serena Williams/Instagram)
Ever since news of tennis superstar Serena Williams giving birth to a baby girl started doing rounds, the Internet has refused to keep calm. The 35-year-old tennis champion, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian gave birth on September 1, and since then congratulatory messages for the star have been pouring in. Williams, however, did not share any picture until September 13, when the tennis champion took to Instagram to introduce her daughter to the world. This comes after almost two weeks, and quite expectantly, has taken social media by storm.

In the adorable picture, that is now being widely shared, she can be seen with her daughter Alexis. “Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories,” wrote the 23 grand slam title winner, and it will definitely melt your heart.

This is the picture that Twitterati cannot get enough of.

Here are some of the reactions.

 

The news of Willaims giving birth in Florida was confirmed by her coach Patrick Mouratoglou. He had sent a congratulatory message to the former world number one tennis player and had written “Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion,” adding
“Btw … I wish you a speedy recovery… we have a lot of work ahead of us.” Willaims has not played a single game since the Australian Open and even though she was two-months pregnant she had won her 23rd grand slam singles titles and stumped the world.

