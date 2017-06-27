Twitterati shower LOVE on Serena Williams after she hits back at John McEnroe for sexist comments

Serena Williams killed it with her sass. (Source: File Photo) Serena Williams killed it with her sass. (Source: File Photo)

In spite of all the debate surrounding gender equality and the sustained effort to attain an equilibrium, sexism remains rampant. This attitude is so deeply ingrained that even famous celebrities are often caught making an offhand comment that reeks of sexism. Something similar happened recently when celebrated American tennis player and seven-time major champion, John McEnroe said that though Serena Williams is the best female player in the world, in the men’s circuit, her story would be entirely different.

He then went on give her a rank of 700. His comment drew flak from all quarters and finally Serena Williams has spoken out, and in a series of tweets has hit out at McEnroe. Williams, who is pregnant at present urged him to to keep her out of “statements that are not factually based” and to respect her privacy.

These are her tweets.

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

I’ve never played anyone ranked “there” nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

Williams’ classic reply impressed Twitterati a great deal, and there were several who were openly supporting her.

Here are some of the reactions.

Serena to John McEnroe: “Keep my name out your mouth” signed The G.O.A.T in ALL sports pic.twitter.com/F8HdhOzCdE — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 26, 2017

John McEnroe has some nerve coming for Serena. Looking like wilted lettuce. pic.twitter.com/97kXc3WcoF — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 26, 2017

LOOK, SERENA WILLIAMS IS THE GOAT. SHE’S THE FACE OF TENNIS FOR BOTH SEXES. DEAL WITH IT pic.twitter.com/guMcHgWe52 — Cthulhu’s Prodigy (@CthulhusProdigy) June 26, 2017

White men are soooo jealous of Serena Williams because they know she will dun their dance. One time. — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 26, 2017

Fact: Serena Williams is the greatest tennis player of all time. Yes, she’s greater than Roger and Rafa. Accepting that won’t kill you. pic.twitter.com/MmO6o4DIJG — King Quenchi (@MrQuenchiAdams) June 26, 2017

serena williams is the goat. not the female goat…the goat. — jay blacks (@thejayblacks) June 27, 2017

This one just nails it.

Right, but which of those 700 men won a grand slam tournament while pregnant? I’m waiting…. #SerenaWilliams http://t.co/e0V4JzVzsy — Harvey King of Shade (@bodysculptorokc) June 26, 2017

Well we are not saying this.

#JohnMcEnroe didn’t win a match after age 25, but still manages to be an asshole after all these years. #SerenaWilliams would kick ur butt. — LittleLizLemon (@ALittleLizLemon) June 26, 2017

McEnroe had made these comments while speaking to National Public Radio’s Lulu Garcia-Navarromade, while promoting his memoir But Seriously. After making the sexist remark, McEnroe had added that Williams is an incredible player. “But the reality of what would happen would be I think something that perhaps it’d be a little higher, perhaps it’d be a little lower. And on a given day, Serena could beat some players. I believe because she’s so incredibly strong mentally that she could overcome some situations where players would choke ’cause she’s been in it so many times, so many situations at Wimbledon, The US Open, etc. But if she had to just play the circuit — the men’s circuit — that would be an entirely different story,” he concluded.

