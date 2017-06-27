Latest News

Twitterati shower LOVE on Serena Williams after she hits back at John McEnroe for sexist comments

John McEnroe said that though Serena Williams is the best female player in the world, in the men’s circuit, her story would be entirely different. Williams' classic reply impressed Twitterati a great deal, and there were several who were openly supporting her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 27, 2017 4:39 pm
serena williams, John McEnroe, sexist remarks on williams, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Serena Williams killed it with her sass. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

In spite of all the debate surrounding gender equality and the sustained effort to attain an equilibrium, sexism remains rampant. This attitude is so deeply ingrained that even famous celebrities are often caught making an offhand comment that reeks of sexism. Something similar happened recently when celebrated American tennis player and seven-time major champion, John McEnroe said that though Serena Williams is the best female player in the world, in the men’s circuit, her story would be entirely different.

He then went on give her a rank of 700. His comment drew flak from all quarters and finally Serena Williams has spoken out, and in a series of tweets has hit out at McEnroe. Williams, who is pregnant at present urged him to to keep her out of “statements that are not factually based” and to respect her privacy.

These are her tweets.

Williams’ classic reply impressed Twitterati a great deal, and there were several who were openly supporting her.

Here are some of the reactions.

This one just nails it.

Well we are not saying this.

McEnroe had made these comments while speaking to  National Public Radio’s Lulu Garcia-Navarromade, while promoting his memoir But Seriously. After making the sexist remark, McEnroe had added that Williams is an incredible player. “But the reality of what would happen would be I think something that perhaps it’d be a little higher, perhaps it’d be a little lower. And on a given day, Serena could beat some players. I believe because she’s so incredibly strong mentally that she could overcome some situations where players would choke ’cause she’s been in it so many times, so many situations at Wimbledon, The US Open, etc. But if she had to just play the circuit — the men’s circuit — that would be an entirely different story,” he concluded.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 27: Latest News