Serena Williams just gave birth to a baby girl, and her fans can’t keep calm

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 2, 2017 6:02 pm
serena williams, serena williams baby, baby girl, serena williams first child, serena williams mother, serena williams child, serena williams twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl, and her fans are super excited. (Source: File Photo)
After smashing her opponents on the court, Serena Williams bowled over her fans by giving birth to a baby girl in Florida. Confirming the news, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou sent a congratulatory message to the former world number one tennis player. “Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion,” Mouratoglou wrote. “Btw … I wish you a speedy recovery… we have a lot of work ahead of us,” he added. Creating a delightful coincidence, the news came just as her sister Venus Williams stepped on the court to play at the US Open on September 1.

The 35-year-old tennis champion, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has not played the game since her last winning streak at the Australian Open. Even though she was two-months pregnant back then, Williams clutched her 23rd grand slam singles title and sent the world into a tizzy. Buzz is that she is all set to be back to the tennis world to defend her Australian Open crown next year January, barely months after giving birth to her first child.

With the buzz of William’s newborn all across social media, her fans just can’t keep calm and have been pouring in congratulatory messages from all across the world.

Not just Twitterati, celebs from across the world also sent their best wishes to Williams. On hearing the news, women’s world number 3, Garbine Muguruza, told the media with a broad smile on her face, “A baby girl? Well, I hope she doesn’t play tennis.” While its too soon to imagine what the little one would want to be when she grows up, a few tennis stars are already fearing that she may take the tennis world by storm just like her mother.

