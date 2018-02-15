  • Associate Sponsor
Feminism goals much? Serena Williams is back on court, as hubby takes care of the baby

As Serena Williams thrashed the tennis ball in her comeback match after a 13-month pregnancy break, baby Alexis Olympia cheered for her mom in the arms of her husband and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi
serena williams, alexis ohanian, alexis olympia, baby olympia ohanian, serena williams venus williams match, serena williams baby husband cheering for her, indian express, indian express news Serena Williams played her first match after baby Alexis Olympia was born, and the little one cheered for her in the arms of her father. (Source: AP)
Motherhood is a beautiful phase of life, especially when the baby is born and you simply can’t wait to give him/her all your attention. But, time and again, questions have been raised about working moms struggling to balance their job along with taking care of the little one.

Recently, some photos surfaced on social media after tennis star Serena Williams made a comeback with the United States’ first-round Fed Cup win against the Netherlands after a 13-month break — and it gave #motherhoodgoals and #feminismgoals to people all across the globe.

The 36-year-old played with her sister Venus Williams in a doubles match, and while the match turned out to be a 6-2, 6-3 loss to the Dutch pair Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs, it marked a beautiful beginning for her. As Williams thrashed the tennis ball, baby Alexis Olympia cheered for her mom in the arms of her husband Alexis Ohanian, who is also the founder of Reddit.

Dressed in a red-and-white striped headband and bright blue coat, the baby’s pictures with her father soon splashed all across the networking websites and became the highlight of the match — striking as the symbol of equality for men and women.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta also shared a collage of the photos and captioned it: “Working mums, you see! Iconic visuals of our times.”

Many other Twitter users spilled their thoughts on the remarkable change after looking at the pictures. See some reactions here.

After the birth of her child, Williams was bed-ridden for six weeks after a series of complications – including a pulmonary embolism that led to multiple surgeries. What are your thoughts about the pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

