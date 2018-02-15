Feminism goals much? Serena Williams is back on court, as hubby takes care of the baby

Serena Williams played her first match after baby Alexis Olympia was born, and the little one cheered for her in the arms of her father. (Source: AP) Serena Williams played her first match after baby Alexis Olympia was born, and the little one cheered for her in the arms of her father. (Source: AP)

Motherhood is a beautiful phase of life, especially when the baby is born and you simply can’t wait to give him/her all your attention. But, time and again, questions have been raised about working moms struggling to balance their job along with taking care of the little one.

Recently, some photos surfaced on social media after tennis star Serena Williams made a comeback with the United States’ first-round Fed Cup win against the Netherlands after a 13-month break — and it gave #motherhoodgoals and #feminismgoals to people all across the globe.

The 36-year-old played with her sister Venus Williams in a doubles match, and while the match turned out to be a 6-2, 6-3 loss to the Dutch pair Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs, it marked a beautiful beginning for her. As Williams thrashed the tennis ball, baby Alexis Olympia cheered for her mom in the arms of her husband Alexis Ohanian, who is also the founder of Reddit.

Dressed in a red-and-white striped headband and bright blue coat, the baby’s pictures with her father soon splashed all across the networking websites and became the highlight of the match — striking as the symbol of equality for men and women.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta also shared a collage of the photos and captioned it: “Working mums, you see! Iconic visuals of our times.”

Many other Twitter users spilled their thoughts on the remarkable change after looking at the pictures. See some reactions here.

Serena Williams is a multimillionaire HERSELF. And that man is the baby’s father. What do you expect him to do?? http://t.co/wApxpdZm8G — Mark (@mark_op) February 15, 2018

He’s not babysitting. He’s a legitimate parent, he’s PARENTING. Why is this news? @serenawilliams goes back to work like every other badass working mom, hubby steps up into his dad role like the pro that he is. Boom. Non-event. Don’t celebrate the basic it’s insulting to the man. — Jess Anderson (@jma0611) February 15, 2018

Only three women in tennis history have returned from maternity leave to achieve stunning Grand Slam success. With Serena Williams already back to competitive action after over a year, could she become the fourth? Read ➡ http://t.co/qRK6vkOTPP pic.twitter.com/kH2gpLg8m4 — TennisNG (@tennisnigeria) February 15, 2018

After the birth of her child, Williams was bed-ridden for six weeks after a series of complications – including a pulmonary embolism that led to multiple surgeries. What are your thoughts about the pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

