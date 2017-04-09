Girl asks Justin Trudeau for proof that he was answering Quora questions himself; gets photo as reply

When the Quora user asked him to show a picture to prove that he was answering the questions himself, he promptly obliged. (Source: Quora) When the Quora user asked him to show a picture to prove that he was answering the questions himself, he promptly obliged. (Source: Quora)

Those days are gone when top bureaucrats and politicians were unapproachable or out of reach. Thanks to social media, leaders and diplomats around the world are just a text, or tweet away, literally. And in the age of ‘selfie-diplomacy’, active presence on social media not only ensures a well-connected image but also builds a strong bond – making them quite at par with others. And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has more than once proved why he is a social media star.

Recently, the leader hosted a session on Quora and totally owned it. He answered some really serious questions on important topics such as Brexit and feminism, along with some really cool questions such as will there be a re-match between him and Mathew Perry.

The leader who has won the Internet on many such occasions be it while he personally welcomed refugees to Canada or while shaking a leg to Bhangra tunes and this time was no exception. But as the virtual world could be quite dicey sometimes, as it’s quite impossible to know if the person typing the answers is same as the name and picture. So, to clarify that one user from Pakistan, Shamaim Kirmani asked if he could furnish a proof that it was he on the other side of the screen. Without much hesitation, the Canadian PM posted his picture and wrote, “See, It’s me!”

People on Quora were ecstatic about the leader sharing the photo and since that it has gone viral. With more than 14,000 people voting for the answer, it is second most popular Q&A thread from his latest session.

