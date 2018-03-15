Latest news

‘Living, palpable history’: This old staircase has an important WWII documentation under it

This photo of a list of the number of times air raid sirens went off in Epsom, England, that was noted under the stairs of the Twitter user's mother's home serves as an important reminder of the Blitz in 1940 during the Second World War.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 15, 2018 5:53 pm
world war 2, second world war, world war II, blitz 1940, london bombing, german london air strikes, ww2 lon attacks, london ww2 air raids, the blitz history, viral photo, indian express, war history Many also started sharing their own experience during the London air strikes. (Source: @andreasgwood /Twitter)
The Second World War (1939-45) is one of the bloodiest conflicts of all time, affecting more countries, costing more money and accounting for more lives than any other war on record. The horror and bloodshed during the war continues to haunt us, and as a stark reminder of the kind of fear and trauma people went through at the time, a picture of a section under an old staircase listing the timing of air raid sirens in Epsom, England, has surfaced on social media.

RJ of Susy Radio @andreasgwood, who goes by the name Woody, shared a photo of a handwritten note documenting the number of times “air raid sirens went off” in Epsom, which he had found under the stairs of his mother’s house. Sharing the photo of this historical documentation, he wrote: “This always blows my mind.” The writing under the stairs at his mother’s home in Epsom was from Blitz attack during late August and early September 1940. “Under the stairs at my Mama’s house is a handwritten list of all the times that the air raid sirens went off in Epsom. Living, palpable history,” he added.

His tweet quickly went viral creating a huge buzz online with many demanding the documentation “needs to be preserved”, while some said, it deserves a place “in the museum”. But one tweet among all grew a lot of attention of an elderly man who witnessed all the air raid and remembering it.

Epsom in Surrey, England, was at the heart of The Blitz attack by the German air forces during 1940-1941. From July until September 1940, the Luftwaffe (Germany Air Force) attacked parts of London to gain air superiority as a prelude to invasion. The German side initially began launching air raid in the morning but the Luftwaffe gradually decreased daylight operations in favour of night attacks to evade attack by the Royal Air Force of Britain, and the Blitz became a night bombing campaign after October 1940. In the iconic photo shared by Woody, one can see the series of raids conducted during the day and the time frame for which it lasted.

