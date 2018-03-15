‘Living, palpable history’: This old staircase has an important WWII documentation under it

Many also started sharing their own experience during the London air strikes. (Source: @andreasgwood /Twitter) Many also started sharing their own experience during the London air strikes. (Source: @andreasgwood /Twitter)

The Second World War (1939-45) is one of the bloodiest conflicts of all time, affecting more countries, costing more money and accounting for more lives than any other war on record. The horror and bloodshed during the war continues to haunt us, and as a stark reminder of the kind of fear and trauma people went through at the time, a picture of a section under an old staircase listing the timing of air raid sirens in Epsom, England, has surfaced on social media.

RJ of Susy Radio @andreasgwood, who goes by the name Woody, shared a photo of a handwritten note documenting the number of times “air raid sirens went off” in Epsom, which he had found under the stairs of his mother’s house. Sharing the photo of this historical documentation, he wrote: “This always blows my mind.” The writing under the stairs at his mother’s home in Epsom was from Blitz attack during late August and early September 1940. “Under the stairs at my Mama’s house is a handwritten list of all the times that the air raid sirens went off in Epsom. Living, palpable history,” he added.

This always blows my mind. Under the stairs at my Mama’s house is a handwritten list of all the times that the air raid sirens went off in Epsom. Living, palpable history. pic.twitter.com/oVyABKkqzB — Woody (@andreasgwood) March 11, 2018

His tweet quickly went viral creating a huge buzz online with many demanding the documentation “needs to be preserved”, while some said, it deserves a place “in the museum”. But one tweet among all grew a lot of attention of an elderly man who witnessed all the air raid and remembering it.

And I heard every last one of them. — Mike Bradley (@weabod) March 13, 2018

Wow! This needs to be preserved and put in a museum. Now THIS is a connection to the history of war! — Chris Brown (@therealchrbrown) March 13, 2018

So cool, glad your family is so proud of it! Things like this aren’t part of the USA’s war story, its a great reminder of what the UK went through and how we need to back up our allies no matter what. Thanks for sharing! — Chris Brown (@therealchrbrown) March 13, 2018

This was the real experience of life in WW2 – mind blowing to imagine what it must have been like to live during that period. Tells you more than any book or any film — Lyn Kirby Mistry (@LynKirbyMistry) March 11, 2018

Astonishing bit of history, and a vivid reminder of just how unrelenting and terrifying this must have been. I am eternally thankful that I get to live in a time of (relative) peace. Let’s never take it for granted. http://t.co/LoFudgBdpr — Alex Robbins (@Scrof) March 11, 2018

My grandfather was a vicar in Epsom – my uncle was born under a kitchen table during an air raid. Do you have pics of all these? They’re fantastic! Would love to share them with the family. — Susy Kane (@kusysane) March 11, 2018

Just can’t even imagine what that was like. And people carried on just like it was another Tuesday. Unbelievable- yet there it is in black & white. Wow, amazing find. Thanks for sharing. — Cynthia Owens (@CynthiaEOwens1) March 13, 2018

This is amazing. A doodle bug landed in my estate in south London. My grandad and aunt were sent to live with a family in Maidstone (I took my aunt to see the old house recently now she’s almost 90) my greatnan however refused to be forced out of her home by ze germans & stayed — Jay (@Jamo_28) March 13, 2018

That’s amazing, I didn’t realise that the bombing raids were that frequent — Man like Mart (@doveedgar) March 13, 2018

Hey – I live in Epsom myself and when I bought this house it was pointed out to me that the previous owner’s family used the space under the stairs as an air raid shelter. Suspect most residents did – solid Victorian houses with the stairs at the core. — Peter Mugridge (@Peter_Mugridge) March 12, 2018

I’m not sure what ink they used but it’s stood the test if time pretty well. — Woody (@andreasgwood) March 13, 2018

Arguably the most important tweet I’ve seen in a long while. Our buildings contain memories. Some numinous, some physical. http://t.co/J31tZmbAuy — Karim D. Ghantous (@kdghantous) March 13, 2018

Unbelievable history of terrible events. Nothing embellished, nothing but the reality of factual events as they occurred. A real and authentic sense depicting the will to survive. http://t.co/kmnNTLxs2b — Newton Brown (@RNewtonBrown) March 13, 2018

Great piece of history there. Consider donating to history museum speaking as a museum collections manager🙂 — charakingston (@charakingston) March 13, 2018

When you have great primary source documents on the basement wall of your house. #historyteacher http://t.co/IyhlfSbn4T — Kathleen Ralf (@DeutscheKath) March 12, 2018

Epsom in Surrey, England, was at the heart of The Blitz attack by the German air forces during 1940-1941. From July until September 1940, the Luftwaffe (Germany Air Force) attacked parts of London to gain air superiority as a prelude to invasion. The German side initially began launching air raid in the morning but the Luftwaffe gradually decreased daylight operations in favour of night attacks to evade attack by the Royal Air Force of Britain, and the Blitz became a night bombing campaign after October 1940. In the iconic photo shared by Woody, one can see the series of raids conducted during the day and the time frame for which it lasted.

