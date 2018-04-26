Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

Sean Spicer unveils Melania Trump’s Wax statue and Tweeple can’t stop cracking jokes about it

The wax figure of Melania Trump was placed beside the Tussauds version Donald Trump wearing a cobalt blue dress, and Spicer unveiled it for public. While some debated that it looks nothing like the real FLOTUS, others were busy cracking jokes how even the figure doesn't hold Trump's hand.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2018 5:52:37 pm
melania trump, melania wax statute, Madame Tussauds NY, Madame Tussauds melani atrump, sean spicer, melani trump Madame Tussauds NY, melania wax statute, indian express, world news Although Melania Trump did not take part in unveiling her statue, Sean Spicer did the honours. (Source: Twitter)
Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer unveiled a wax statue of US First Lady Melania Trump at Madame Tussauds in Times Square, New York. The unveiling got everyone talking as to how the former White House staffer got to represent the Trump administration again after he bid adieu to his duties last year. The 47-year-old FLOTUS moulded into wax is to be part of the museum’s interactive exhibit called “Give Melania a Voice” in a set depicting the Oval Office.

The wax figure was placed beside the Tussauds version of her husband, Donald Trump wearing a cobalt Roland Mouret dress, similar to one worn by at her Trump’s presidential debate. “It’s unbelievably lifelike,” Spicer said after seeing the wax figure of the FLOTUS.

The installation is part of the project where visitors can tweet out their thoughts in the voice of MElania Trump. “Have you ever thought of what it would be like to be Melania Trump?” the instructions read, adding a caveat: “Have fun but please don’t be mean!”

As most of the wax statutes are often unveiled by the persons themselves, it was strange how the Melania Trump did not turn up. “Madame Tussauds previously informed Melania” of the statue, according to a spokeswoman, “but have not received an official response from her team,” The New York Times reported.

But Tweeple were not interested if she was there or not. Netizens couldn’t stop joking how even her wax figure keeps a distance from Donald Trump. Some also took a dig at Spicer and compared him to a statue. And even though Spicer and some thought it has an uncanny resemblance, others don’t agree.

“She’s a very gracious and fashionable woman,” Spicer said during a media interaction at the event. He went on to even defend the relationship between the first couple and said, “She’s very supportive of the president, but as an individual, she was always there for her husband with her loving support.”

Do you think the wax fifure looks like the FLOTUS? Tell us in comments below.

