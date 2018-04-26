Sean Spicer unveils Melania Trump’s Wax statue and Tweeple can’t stop cracking jokes about it

Although Melania Trump did not take part in unveiling her statue, Sean Spicer did the honours. (Source: Twitter) Although Melania Trump did not take part in unveiling her statue, Sean Spicer did the honours. (Source: Twitter)

Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer unveiled a wax statue of US First Lady Melania Trump at Madame Tussauds in Times Square, New York. The unveiling got everyone talking as to how the former White House staffer got to represent the Trump administration again after he bid adieu to his duties last year. The 47-year-old FLOTUS moulded into wax is to be part of the museum’s interactive exhibit called “Give Melania a Voice” in a set depicting the Oval Office.

The wax figure was placed beside the Tussauds version of her husband, Donald Trump wearing a cobalt Roland Mouret dress, similar to one worn by at her Trump’s presidential debate. “It’s unbelievably lifelike,” Spicer said after seeing the wax figure of the FLOTUS.

The installation is part of the project where visitors can tweet out their thoughts in the voice of MElania Trump. “Have you ever thought of what it would be like to be Melania Trump?” the instructions read, adding a caveat: “Have fun but please don’t be mean!”

Our ALL NEW temporary experience is finally here! IT’S TIME TO GIVE MELANIA A VOICE! What do you think she said? Show us here at @nycwax http://t.co/8YwBfIMLM8 @MTMelaniaMoment #MTMelaniaMoments #nycwax pic.twitter.com/ZEBmbg8cVb — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) April 25, 2018

As most of the wax statutes are often unveiled by the persons themselves, it was strange how the Melania Trump did not turn up. “Madame Tussauds previously informed Melania” of the statue, according to a spokeswoman, “but have not received an official response from her team,” The New York Times reported.

Model White House: Ex-press secretary Sean Spicer unveils a wax statue of Melania Trump at New York’s Madame Tussaud’s http://t.co/znBLUIBNpU pic.twitter.com/htSepMzqVz — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 26, 2018

But Tweeple were not interested if she was there or not. Netizens couldn’t stop joking how even her wax figure keeps a distance from Donald Trump. Some also took a dig at Spicer and compared him to a statue. And even though Spicer and some thought it has an uncanny resemblance, others don’t agree.

now wait. you’re going to tell me this is @FLOTUS new wax BUT it clearly looks like @kristendoute from #PumpRules ?! pic.twitter.com/7BRwV53jFY — jonathan chalamet (@idgajon) April 26, 2018

.@danpfeiffer Melania’s wax figure face looks like Sarah Jessica Parker http://t.co/ZANeQgxpM4 — the glam guru (@theglamguru) April 26, 2018

That Melania wax figure looks like Caitlyn Jenner and I can’t unsee it. — Karolyn the great, untruthful slime ball 🖤 (@KarolynTheGreat) April 26, 2018

@colbertlateshow @StephenAtHome

Am I the only one that noticed how Madame Trousseau’s wax figure of Melania Trump looks suspiciously closer to @LauraBenanti ???? pic.twitter.com/RgNnppuI5R — Amy (@AmendingAmy) April 26, 2018

Is it just me or does @FLOTUS wax figure look like Caitlyn Jenner? — Catarina (@catrinawilamina) April 26, 2018

The wax one has the same range of emotions that the live one does. — Kerry Seghers (@KerrySeghers) April 26, 2018

They don’t even look happy together in their wax figures! If she were walking his hand away, it would be even more life-like! — Kerri (@bluemajenta) April 26, 2018

Wow. Even the wax Melania refused to hold Donald’s hand. ☘️☘️☘️ #FallonTonight — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) April 26, 2018

Is Melania’s wax figure slapping away Donald’s hand? Now that would make it look realistic. — Crap_Locker (@Crap_Locker) April 26, 2018

Is it just me or does the wax Melania look more real & friendlier than real Melania? pic.twitter.com/jLPM7Glxt7 — Spinoza (@azon1ps) April 26, 2018

Even Melania’s wax figure looks happier than she ever does. — Donuts before Bronuts (@KildayMorgan) April 26, 2018

Even a wax figure of Melania won’t hold hands with Trump. — Dale Gasaway (@DaleGasaway) April 26, 2018

Even Wax Melania keeps a safe distance from Trump. pic.twitter.com/s18KjUSjFP — Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) April 26, 2018

Funny how @seanspicer wax figure is the only one that looks real, oh wait 😂😂😂 — Bree (@Bree000007) April 26, 2018

That’s not Wax Figure. That’s definitely Melania Trump there. If it aint then the resemblance is so uncanny 😱 http://t.co/igDQrWh78N — ʎuɐɥoſ (@johanyacebal) April 26, 2018

The awkward moment when you realize the wax figure of @FLOTUS is pretty much a clone of the real one meaning emotionless and stiff🤷🏻‍♂️😈😂 http://t.co/KpBeX1KH1y — TCunni😈 (@cunninghammer2) April 26, 2018

When you’re always going out with your friends who are a couple and they try to keep you out of their pics so you jump in the front at the last minute #trump #melania #wax http://t.co/hIHL2XH0zW — Lezmizerablez (@twitsteen) April 26, 2018

So our first lady just had her wax statue unveiled this evening. Honestly, I think it’s rather redundant. I mean, the real Melania practically IS a wax statue for crying out loud! — Cameron N. Lockhart III (@realCameronL) April 26, 2018

Melania Trump’s wax figure just held Obama’s wax figure’s hand lovingly. — Elisa Jordana (@ElisaJordana) April 26, 2018

“She’s a very gracious and fashionable woman,” Spicer said during a media interaction at the event. He went on to even defend the relationship between the first couple and said, “She’s very supportive of the president, but as an individual, she was always there for her husband with her loving support.”

Do you think the wax fifure looks like the FLOTUS? Tell us in comments below.

