Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary and it’s raining memes on Twitter

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over the hiring of new communications aide. (Source: AP) White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over the hiring of new communications aide. (Source: AP)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer abruptly resigned on Friday over President Donald Trump’s decision to tap a camera-ready financier to lead the troubled communications team, a PR move many have ruled wrong. Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci has been picked for the role of new White House communications director.

Spicer, whose daily briefings became the talk of the Twitter world, dominated cable television and delighted late-night comedy shows, left everyone stunned as he called it quits on Twitter.

“It’s been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August,” wrote the departing press secretary. “I could not have asked for a better deputy than @SHSanders45 – she will be a fantastic @PressSec and serve @POTUS & @WhiteHouse very well,” he added.

“Sean Spicer is a wonderful person who took tremendous abuse from the Fake News Media – but his future is bright!” Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

But as Spicer left, Twitterati were particularly sad for a different reason. Many thought finally the “man was free” however, they lamented that there would be no more #Spicerfacts or memes to make their day. Many also said that Spicer’s resignation would mean an end to Melissa McCarthy’s role in SNL, and fans have been mourning that since the announcement. But nevertheless, even on his way out, Twitter has been flooded with Spicer memes and jokes along with many suggestions.

From celebrities to comedians and talk show hosts, people have been wishing luck to Spicer. Check out some of the reactions here:

SEAN SPICER OUT pic.twitter.com/vCG58VVjV7 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) July 21, 2017

Good for you, @seanspicer. This isn’t going to end well for anyone in that administration. I’m glad you finally said enough is enough. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 21, 2017

Words fail me. And they failed him, too. http://t.co/eSEG3emuLj — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 21, 2017

Dear @SeanSpicer Please write a book. Immediately. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

“Sean Spicer crawled to freedom through five hundred yards of shit smelling foulness I can’t even imagine…” pic.twitter.com/RiiMJJc6nx — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 21, 2017

I’m glad Spicer is finally free. Seemed like an uncomfortable situation for him. — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 22, 2017

The only thing I’ll miss about Sean Spicer is Melissa McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/H8yIIrJMds — Ryan Giordano (@rtgiordano) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer resigns.

🎶Seems to me

You did your job

Like a, uh, something that would be, um. I’m sorry. The wind? Next question? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer leaving the White House like pic.twitter.com/7IYA6MPRTN — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 21, 2017

Congratulations Sean Spicer. You’ve got more guts than Jeff Sessions! — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 21, 2017

Goodbye, Sean Spicer. Rest in covfefe. — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) July 21, 2017

Please, please, please God tell me we still get to keep the Melissa McCarthy SNL skits. Please.🙏🏻 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 21, 2017

TRUMP: lie for me constantly

SPICER: k

TRUMP: defend my muslim ban

SPICER: yup

TRUMP: work with a new guy

SPICER: i resign, this is too much — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) July 21, 2017

Here are best of Spicer memes that ruled the Internet during his 182 days in office:

Guess the number of jelly beans. Me: 87

Wife: 134

Sean Spicer: 1.5 million #spicerfacts pic.twitter.com/dq7MmhgG3H — Mark Zohar (@markzohar) January 22, 2017

The White House press secretary just tweeted then deleted what looks like his twitter password. LOCK HIM UP etc pic.twitter.com/I42Civ9chE — Matt Park (@mattpark) January 26, 2017

if twitter this past week was a person here he is pic.twitter.com/r9JM0tP7ee — Chris Melberger (@chrismelberger) April 11, 2017

found this photo of sean spicer hiding between the bushes pic.twitter.com/YZOMCOvHZC — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 10, 2017

