Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary and it’s raining memes on Twitter

Many thought finally the "man was free" however, they lamented that there would be no more #Spicerfacts or memes to make their day. Many also said that Spicer's resignation would mean an end to Melissa McCarthy's role in SNL, and fans have been mourning that since the announcement.

Published:July 22, 2017 3:56 pm
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over the hiring of new communications aide.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer abruptly resigned on Friday over President Donald Trump’s decision to tap a camera-ready financier to lead the troubled communications team, a PR move many have ruled wrong. Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci has been picked for the role of new White House communications director.

Spicer, whose daily briefings became the talk of the Twitter world, dominated cable television and delighted late-night comedy shows, left everyone stunned as he called it quits on Twitter.

“It’s been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August,” wrote the departing press secretary. “I could not have asked for a better deputy than @SHSanders45 – she will be a fantastic @PressSec and serve @POTUS & @WhiteHouse very well,” he added.

“Sean Spicer is a wonderful person who took tremendous abuse from the Fake News Media – but his future is bright!” Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

But as Spicer left, Twitterati were particularly sad for a different reason. Many thought finally the “man was free” however, they lamented that there would be no more #Spicerfacts or memes to make their day. Many also said that Spicer’s resignation would mean an end to Melissa McCarthy’s role in SNL, and fans have been mourning that since the announcement. But nevertheless, even on his way out, Twitter has been flooded with Spicer memes and jokes along with many suggestions.

From celebrities to comedians and talk show hosts, people have been wishing luck to Spicer. Check out some of the reactions here:

Here are best of Spicer memes that ruled the Internet during his 182 days in office:

