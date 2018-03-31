Presents Latest News

‘Heinous hypocrite’: Sean Penn mansplains #MeToo in his poem, Twitterati brutally bash him

Actor-turned-novelist Sean Penn wrote a poem as the epilogue to his new book, 'Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff,' in which he ridiculed the serious campaign and wrote: "Is this a toddler’s crusade?" Not just that, he also went on to defend those accused in various sexual harassment cases.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: March 31, 2018 5:08 pm
sean penn, me too movement, sean penn debut book, sean penn me too poem, sean penn slam me too, sean penn sexual harassment case, viral news, indian express Sean Penn is being widely criticised for the sexist poem he wrote as epilogue to ridicule the #MeToo movement in his new book. (Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Related News

With the growing clamour of sexual harassment cases in the glamour world, a serious discussion has been ongoing on social media platforms about whether art can be separated from the artist. When cases against talented stars like Roman Polanski, Kevin Spacey and others came to light, many highlighted how their brilliant work shouldn’t overpower their misconducts. Joining the discussion is actor-director Sean Penn, who was adored by fans for his brilliant creations — right from I am Sam to Into the Wild.

The actor-turned-novelist penned down his thoughts about the #MeToo movement in a poem as an epilogue to his new book, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, in which he ridiculed the serious campaign and wrote: “Is this a toddler’s crusade?” Soon after, he received a lot of flak online from his fans and followers after he frowned upon the poignant and powerful campaign in his book.

Not just that he went on to defend those involved in various sexual harassment cases — Charlie Rose and Louis CK. Both have been accused of serious sexual misconduct, in which CK acknowledged that the accusations levied against him were true.

In his poem, Penn ponders, “Though warrior women / Bravely walk the walk, / Derivatives of disproportion / Draw heinous hypocrites / To their flock. / Where did all the laughs go? / Are you out there Louis C.K.? / Once crucial conversations / Kept us on our toes / Was it really in our interest / To trample Charlie Rose? / And what’s with this ‘Me Too’? / This infantilizing term of the day… / Is this a toddler’s crusade? / Reducing rape, slut-shaming, and suffrage to reckless child’s play? A platform for accusation impunity / Due process has lost its sheen? / But f**k it, what me worry? / I’m a hero, / To Time Magazine!”

And that did not go down well with the people on social media. As soon as the excerpts of his poem were made public, it created a huge stir on Twitter. While some slammed him for his ignorance, others thought it was a great example of “mansplaining”. Many also thought Penn’s sexist poem is a reflection of his past actions, especially surrounding Madonna. Many poets too deemed his poem as an example of “bad taste”. Sample these:

What are your thoughts about the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 31: Latest News