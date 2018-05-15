This photo of a COW wearing a BRA is going viral, but it’s not at all funny

(Source: Donald Ross/ Twitter) (Source: Donald Ross/ Twitter)

A photo of a cow wearing an old bra is going viral. Yes, you read it right. A bovine was spotted wearing a bra on her mammary glands! The unusual photo was shared on Twitter recently by a Scottish farmer and it quickly garnered a lot of attention online. Many thought it was outright bizarre and hilarious. However, the reason behind wearing the lingerie holds much weight and is not at all funny.

A farming couple, who live at Easter Ross in the Highlands, came up with the quirky idea to help a little calf as it fed milk only from the front quarter of its udders. As a result, the quarter at the back of the glands was filled with excess milk and started turning sore. To devise an idea that would guide the young baby to suckle from the rear udders, the farmer used an old bra of his wife and covered the front udders, securing it with a rope and bungee chord. In case you are wondering why it was important, here’s the reason. It’s because it would help the cow to avoid a condition called mastitis, where its udders become inflamed.

The photo was shared by a fellow farmer, Donald Ross, and Tweeple loved the idea. Sharing a photo of their “suckcess”, Ross wrote, “Necessity is the mother of invention, from a neighbour. Calf wouldn’t suck back teats so he adapted his/wifes bra with help from rope and bungy cord. Hope she doesn’t want them back. #Farmideas #TodaysFarmingTip.”

Necessity is the mother of invention, from a neighbour. Calf wouldn’t suck back teats so he adapted his/wifes bra with help from rope and bungy cord. Hope she doesn’t want them back. #Farmideas #TodaysFarmingTip pic.twitter.com/Gp9ef3wRQV — DONALD ROSS (@vaderbogger) May 9, 2018

Talking to BBC after his tweet went viral, Ross explained, “Using the bra is a technique that has been done in the interests of the cow’s welfare. The fabric is soft and has been fitted using an elasticised band.” Throwing light on the health condition of the cow, Ross added, “The udders could be milked by hand, of course, to relieve the pressure. But there is the risk of this causing the cow further discomfort, and it kicking out and injuring the person milking it.”

Meanwhile, Tweeple couldn’t stop cracking puns and jokes on the entire fiasco. Here’s what Twitterati had to say:

Bra-illiant!! 👙🤣 — Suzie P (@FisherP22) May 9, 2018

An udder use of lingerie! — Linda (@wordfinga) May 11, 2018

This would be grounds for divorce if he used the comfy bra it took years to find. — Rebecca Espinoza (@RNEspinoza) May 10, 2018

Very moooooving story. 😂 — Elaine Kovick (@InkInkaDink) May 10, 2018

This is an udder-ly genius idea — francesca/119days! (@ptx_phan_trash) May 11, 2018

#victoriassecret has a sale on bras going on right now… just saying 🐄 — LauraAngelica🇲🇽 (@LauraSanchez914) May 11, 2018

That cow needs a proper bra fitting. — Ceri P (@CeriAWP) May 10, 2018

What do you think about this innovative idea? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd