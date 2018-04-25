Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Remember your scariest nightmare? This Twitter thread will chill you to the bone

Trying to start a series of eerie stories on Twitter, an author posted a thread wherein she asked Netizens about their scariest nightmares and people started posting some really "spooky" stories.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 25, 2018 8:36:19 pm
horror tweets, scary tweets, horrifying tweets, horror twitter thread, spooky nightmares, scariest nightmare tweet, Indian express, Indian express trending news These tweets about the scariest nightmares will send shivers down your spine. (Source: File Photo)
Remember when British model Katie Price posted creepy pictures on Instagram and claimed that she spotted paranormal activities occurring right under her nose inside her house? The stories went crazy viral in no time as it intrigued many viewers and they couldn’t wait to know what happened next. Often, even the weak-hearted can’t stop themselves from reading weird and spooky stories because they’re just so fascinating.

In another such incident, a string of posts on Twitter have left many horrified. Trying to start a series of eerie stories, author Jessica Ellis posted a thread wherein she asked Netizens about the scariest nightmare they ever had. “In one tweet only, tell me about the scariest nightmare you’ve ever had,” she tweeted. Soon, many started pouring out their experiences and turned it into a scary affair.

Twitterati jumped on the opportunity and shared some really spooky stories. Check out some chilling tweets on the micro-blogging site here.

Which one was the scariest story for you? Let us know in the comments below.

