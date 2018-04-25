Remember your scariest nightmare? This Twitter thread will chill you to the bone

These tweets about the scariest nightmares will send shivers down your spine. (Source: File Photo) These tweets about the scariest nightmares will send shivers down your spine. (Source: File Photo)

Remember when British model Katie Price posted creepy pictures on Instagram and claimed that she spotted paranormal activities occurring right under her nose inside her house? The stories went crazy viral in no time as it intrigued many viewers and they couldn’t wait to know what happened next. Often, even the weak-hearted can’t stop themselves from reading weird and spooky stories because they’re just so fascinating.

In another such incident, a string of posts on Twitter have left many horrified. Trying to start a series of eerie stories, author Jessica Ellis posted a thread wherein she asked Netizens about the scariest nightmare they ever had. “In one tweet only, tell me about the scariest nightmare you’ve ever had,” she tweeted. Soon, many started pouring out their experiences and turned it into a scary affair.

In one tweet only, tell me about the scariest nightmare you’ve ever had. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) April 21, 2018

Twitterati jumped on the opportunity and shared some really spooky stories. Check out some chilling tweets on the micro-blogging site here.

I was a reporter interviewing someone dangerous, realized I was trapped in a room about to be killed. I managed to get out of the room and had to escape through a hospital (at times disguised as a surgeon) and then through an airport. My heartrate on waking was highest ever. — Tragic Sandwich (@TragicSandwich) April 21, 2018

I was forced to choose a family member to be burned alive, that I would watch, and then it would be done to me. — Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) April 22, 2018

In a skyscraper, bad people are invading it, and there’s also a killer bear on the loose, and the bad people are more concerned with taking and shoving around hostages than dealing with the killer bear, which is seriously coming through the wall any minute now. — FilmWonk (@filmwonk) April 21, 2018

Pulling the whole front bulb of my nose out like a giant blackhead — Ben McShane (@TeeVeeBen) April 22, 2018

After my first day of kindergarten I dreamt I got separated from my class and ended up in an SUV in a desert. A dung beetle approaches, rolling a grape at me, which was super scary then? Couldnt roll up the window, so the beetle began pushing the grape up my nose. I awoke weeping — Crown Jules (@spockandload) April 22, 2018

I had a scary dream as kid, woke up, ran into my mum’s room, shook her awake, she spun round and was a skeleton, screamed at me, and then I woke up for real. — Jason Peck (@jasonpeck15) April 21, 2018

I had a dream I was being forced to have children. I’d go into labor with a new baby almost seconds after one would come out. I’d look down and my stomach would be big again. — Lady Kryptonite™ (@_ladykryptonite) April 22, 2018

I had a dream I was torn apart by giant cockroaches with wolf heads. I was five at the time. — Sean Kelly (@StorySlug) April 22, 2018

I was on a tightrope that stretched all the way across the Grand Canyon. I was halfway across, when suddenly I turned and a horse sized styrofoam avocado was barrelling towards me. It knocked me off the rope into the canyon, where I fell, screaming all the while until I woke up. — Cara (@Fantasytrekker) April 22, 2018

Not the ~scariest~ but here’s two of my most memorable:

I was forced to consume my own flesh. Directly from my body. It tasted like tuna noodle casserole. I woke up mid-vomit. — Liz (@bpdd) April 22, 2018

one of my earliest nightmares (around 5 years old) a tall dark figure dragged me through an empty version of the house i was living in at the time. the monster in Insidious looked like the one in my nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PsFyWqMZWd — Lori (@butyinthebrkdwn) April 22, 2018

Which one was the scariest story for you? Let us know in the comments below.

