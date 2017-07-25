Say bye bye to McSwirl! McDonald’s ex-worker shares the dirty reality of ice cream machines

No more McFlurry or McSwirl now! (Source: Twitter) No more McFlurry or McSwirl now! (Source: Twitter)

Love the crunchy bits and the creamy oreo toppings of McFlurry or the chocolaty Mc Swirl? Ice creams have a special place at McDonald’s and you simply can’t resist when you visit the eatery. But, a man, who claims to be an ex-worker at the food joint, shared a grimy post on Twitter, and it will make you change your mind. Nick, who hails from Louisiana, posted a couple of gross greasy pictures of a metal tray, that he says came out of the ice cream machine.

Posting the picture on his Twitter handle, he wrote: “This came out of McDonald’s ice cream machine in case y’all were wondering…” Leaving many people baffled, his post has sent shock waves and has collected more than 13,000 retweets.

This came out of McDonald’s ice cream machine in case y’all were wondering… pic.twitter.com/DTXXpzE7Ce — nick (@phuckyounick) July 14, 2017

This is the side of the ice cream machine! It’s not from a grease trap pic.twitter.com/nMpnFxAvZ4 — nick (@phuckyounick) July 17, 2017

This is the grease trap for all the people that think I’m lying… pic.twitter.com/fKQjxvKzM5 — nick (@phuckyounick) July 16, 2017

Creating quite a chaos, his post has left many bewildered and the social media platform has been buzzing with staggering reactions. While some can’t believe it, others are pouring out their rancour online. One user wrote, “Every fast food worker should expose this if it’s happening at their store. That shit is gross.”

Here are some tweets that you must read:

this is low-key a Scooby-Doo level unmasking: http://t.co/QW6JpouPbp — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) July 25, 2017

Why do you even work at mcdonalds bro — Zachary (@zickiry) July 19, 2017

He’s not as innocent as you think pic.twitter.com/c38Bzy4jeP — ⚰️🥀 (@edwardbnz) July 19, 2017

Every fast food worker should expose this if it’s happening at their store. That shit is gross. — Jean-Marie (@CookieBo) July 25, 2017

After unmasking the filth in the open, he wrote in another tweet: “People keep quoting this and saying this is the reason it’s always down when it works perfectly fine with this in it,” and added, “I got fired from McDonald’s. I strategically planned this because I start working at my new job Friday. I planned on losing my job.”

I got fired from McDonald’s. I strategically planned this because I start working at my new job Friday. I planned on losing my job. — nick (@phuckyounick) July 20, 2017

