Man sent D*CK PICS to this woman on Facebook; she forwarded them to his MOTHER instead

Many on the Internet, especially women, often find themselves at the receiving end of sexual harassment. While bullies and predators think of the Internet as an easy medium to harass women, this girl decided to teach one such pervert a lesson. Rebecca Mcgregor, resident of Aberdeen in Scotland, was sent penis photos by a man on her Facebook account. In return, she figured out who his mother was, and decided to send her screenshots of the message, so she could teach him a lesson or two on “how to approach women”. Her Facebook post, wherein she gives a piece of her mind to such people, has since then gone viral.

Mcgregor appeals to the conscience of all kinds of people on the Internet — parents, elder siblings, etc. She counters the prejudices people hold against women who choose to dress whichever way they like and takes a jibe at how people knowingly and unknowingly condone “rape culture” by letting such sexual harassers lose on the Internet.

It’s great people are supposed to just accept this just because it’s online :))))) and if you don’t agree with being sexually harassed by strangers you’ve never spoken to you’re a ‘man hater’ ‘deserve it’ or just have to ‘block them’ ‘like everyone else’ and let them know it’s ‘acceptable’ to start on the next stranger :)))))) love this rape culture we all condone :))))))

Would it be different if you went swimming with your mum in bikinis and a creepy ald random manny started groping your mum right in front of you? What would you do? Turn round, laugh, ignore him and keep swimming while he starts fingering your mum without her wanting it???? Apparently that’s acceptable just because she’s WEARING A BIKINI.

Or if you put a picture on Facebook with your 14 year old sister on holiday and a 67 year old man starts talking like this to her and flashing himself online to her? How many people here have kids? Would you phone the police if your child came home from their walk home from school and said a man walked up to her and told her to ‘suck his dick’ while slapping it off her face? Becuase HE finds the ‘school uniform look SEXY’ Would you just tell her to laugh at him ‘next time’? Highly doubt all you ‘decent’ mothers would laugh it off.

No one is ‘ASKING FOR IT’

Artist paint NUDE MODELS do all the artists get their dick out while they’re there and start shoving it in her face while she models? Your BABY was born naked, does your baby ‘DESERVE’ to be sexually assaulted because it doesn’t have clothes on? Like I’ve been told if you don’t have much clothes on if any? (don’t bring up the fact I use a baby it’s an EXAMPLE of a human being naked) How does ANYONE ‘deserve’ anything because they’re naked? VERY ironic being PAID to advertise lingerie to show people what it looks like on but being told ‘you’re asking for it’ and criticised by people who have their tits SEXUALLY pushed up to their neck by a super push up bra to attract the boys.

COVERING YOUR BITS to show lingerie enthusiasts/advertise local business’ is FAR DIFFERENT to getting your clit out for every Tom Dick and Harry.

I was told ‘what do you expect’ ‘you shouldn’t have Snapchat’ ‘you’re on social media’ by people, weather you’re on social media or your accounts are PRIVATE or PUBLIC it does NOT ‘give the right’ to someone to expose themselves to you unwanted. Social media Is used by MANY BUSINESS’ to advertise their business, be it Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, tumblr, Instagram etc it does NOT mean because they have a social media account they want to have people expose themselves to them.

If my accounts are public it is because I’m looking for local business’/local people/anyone looking for a photographer to hire me NOT because I’m looking for a select few CREEPS to expose themself to me because I either wear certain clothing or take photos of models wearing certain clothing. My profile does NOT say ‘I want these pictures’ In fact I STATE CLEARLY on my profile and previous posts I DONT want them sent to me. Don’t complain when they get sent to your fam because you didn’t listen to me so the only other option I have left is to have your fam speak to you and educate if not re-educate you that when someone says NO it means NO.

