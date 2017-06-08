Saudi swimming pool ad ‘censors’ swimsuit-clad woman with a beach ball; faces flak on Twitter

The Saudi swimming pool ad has generated a lot of criticism on Twitter.(Source: File Photo) The Saudi swimming pool ad has generated a lot of criticism on Twitter.(Source: File Photo)

Saudi Arabia is known for its authoritarian approach towards women. From not allowing women to drive to forcing women to wear a burkha — the country hasn’t exactly been a proponent of development and empowerment of women. In what seems like a minor but evident example of how women are as good as inanimate in the region, an ad showing a family frolicking in a swimming pool is going viral on the Internet.

The advertisement shows a man having a good time with his three kids playing in the pool, although their faces are blurred. There also happens to be a ‘Winnie the Pooh’ ball in the corner of the make-shift swimming pool. The image was tweeted by SACO, a retail company in Saudi Arabia, while highlighting the latest it had on offer. But the stark contrast in the censorship of the man, children and the woman has baffled the Internet, after a Twitter user showed the actual image.

See the ad with the blurred faces here.

للمسابح حصة كبيرة ضمن عروضات ساكو! لا تفوتوها وقوموا بزيارة معارضنا #الكل_للكلhttp://t.co/YwaR99o792 pic.twitter.com/qL16qJOmJr — SacoOffers عروض ساكو (@Saco_KSA) June 4, 2017

The actual photo has a woman in place of the ball. She is wearing a swimsuit and the man is bare-chested.

See the actual photo here.

وهاذي الأصلية اللي تم تشويها، بدلوا المرأة ببالون كارتون وعتموا على صدر الرجال والأطفال pic.twitter.com/KufT8MUr7T — أحمد الزياني (@alzayaniAR) June 4, 2017

This has resulted in a lot of strong reactions on Twitter, most of them stunned at the blatant censorship that has literally wiped off the woman from the actual picture. Here are some of the reactions it has garnered on the micro blogging site.

My eyes just popped out. What on earth is this monstrosity? — VISHAL (@VishalManve12) June 5, 2017

They do it to advertise themselves in countries with an Islamic majority. Because of some religious groups that are very restrict. — Doru (@oresamawadoru) June 5, 2017

Everyone in that pool came from the womb of a woman..yet she cant stay smh 😂 — PsyHun (@xoxJENUINExox) June 6, 2017

Another example that religions are just accepted mental illnesses. How weak are they being this afraid of women? — Benno Witter (@BennoWitter) June 6, 2017

