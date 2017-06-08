Latest News

Saudi swimming pool ad ‘censors’ swimsuit-clad woman with a beach ball; faces flak on Twitter

The Saudi Arabian retail company's advertisement shows a man having a good time with his three kids playing in the pool, although their faces are blurred.

Published:June 8, 2017 5:51 pm
The Saudi swimming pool ad has generated a lot of criticism on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia is known for its authoritarian approach towards women. From not allowing women to drive to forcing women to wear a burkha — the country hasn’t exactly been a proponent of development and empowerment of women. In what seems like a minor but evident example of how women are as good as inanimate in the region, an ad showing a family frolicking in a swimming pool is going viral on the Internet.

The advertisement shows a man having a good time with his three kids playing in the pool, although their faces are blurred. There also happens to be a ‘Winnie the Pooh’ ball in the corner of the make-shift swimming pool. The image was tweeted by SACO, a retail company in Saudi Arabia, while highlighting the latest it had on offer. But the stark contrast in the censorship of the man, children and the woman has baffled the Internet, after a Twitter user showed the actual image.

See the ad with the blurred faces here.

The actual photo has a woman in place of the ball. She is wearing a swimsuit and the man is bare-chested.

See the actual photo here.

This has resulted in a lot of strong reactions on Twitter, most of them stunned at the blatant censorship that has literally wiped off the woman from the actual picture. Here are some of the reactions it has garnered on the micro blogging site.

