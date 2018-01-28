Latest News

It’s snowing in Saudi Arabia’s deserts, and Twitterati seem to have lost their calm

A rare snowstorm in the Tabuk region in north-west Saudi Arabia turned the sand white. Blanketed in a white sheet of snow, the rare sight left locals and people from nearby towns enchanted!

With every passing day, the impact of climate change is increasing. While summers witnessed a deadly rise in heat, winters are no better with unimaginable freezing cold temperatures — so much that in the world’s coldest village, people have frozen eyelashes. Shockingly, there were many hot and barren areas that received snowfall this winter season. Remember how overjoyed people in Texas were to see the first snowfall in decades or the breathtaking swirls of snow on the orange dunes of the Sahara Desert?

Recently, people in Saudi Arabia witnessed an unusual white winter and they couldn’t keep calm. A rare snowstorm in the Tabuk region in north-west Saudi Arabia turned the sand white. Blanketed in a white sheet of snow, the rare sight left many locals and people from nearby towns enchanted and they wasted no time in enjoying it before it melted away. According to reports by the Arab News, residents and visitors from outside the region came to see the rare snowfall. Roads, especially those leading to Mount Allouz, were thronged with cars.

Social media sites were flooded with photos and videos of people enjoying the frosty day. Surrounded by mountains in the desert region, the northwestern area of the country occasionally sees sudden snowfall but it doesn’t last long. But, a snow-covered desert is a sight to behold, isn’t it? Sample these:

 

