It’s snowing in Saudi Arabia’s deserts, and Twitterati seem to have lost their calm

People in Saudi Arabia recently witnessed an unusual snowy winter and they couldn’t keep calm. (Source: Twitter) People in Saudi Arabia recently witnessed an unusual snowy winter and they couldn’t keep calm. (Source: Twitter)

With every passing day, the impact of climate change is increasing. While summers witnessed a deadly rise in heat, winters are no better with unimaginable freezing cold temperatures — so much that in the world’s coldest village, people have frozen eyelashes. Shockingly, there were many hot and barren areas that received snowfall this winter season. Remember how overjoyed people in Texas were to see the first snowfall in decades or the breathtaking swirls of snow on the orange dunes of the Sahara Desert?

Recently, people in Saudi Arabia witnessed an unusual white winter and they couldn’t keep calm. A rare snowstorm in the Tabuk region in north-west Saudi Arabia turned the sand white. Blanketed in a white sheet of snow, the rare sight left many locals and people from nearby towns enchanted and they wasted no time in enjoying it before it melted away. According to reports by the Arab News, residents and visitors from outside the region came to see the rare snowfall. Roads, especially those leading to Mount Allouz, were thronged with cars.

A white sheet blanketed Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region. Home to the 2,580-metre Al-Lawz mountain, the area occasionally sees fleeting snow carpeting the sand. pic.twitter.com/OQuZI3AdVD — euronews (@euronews) January 26, 2018

Social media sites were flooded with photos and videos of people enjoying the frosty day. Surrounded by mountains in the desert region, the northwestern area of the country occasionally sees sudden snowfall but it doesn’t last long. But, a snow-covered desert is a sight to behold, isn’t it? Sample these:

#جبل_اللوز من تصويري ثلوج منطقة علقان 2015 شتاء جميل وثلج منظر خيال ☺😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/sVcwsDBkcZ — عيد بن سعيد العطوي (@tabuk0534) January 26, 2018

طبع الشمال عشقي وميته فيه

وكلي فخر لا قالووو شماااليه إيه شماليه أخذ الخير وعطيه

وبادل المعطي جزيل .. العطيه#جبل_اللوز pic.twitter.com/p119KYtG5p — بيلسان🌸 (@Bes___O) January 26, 2018

#جبل_اللوز من تصويري ثلوج منطقة علقان 2015 شتاء جميل وثلج منظر خيال ☺😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/sVcwsDBkcZ — عيد بن سعيد العطوي (@tabuk0534) January 26, 2018

#جبل_اللوز من المواقع التي تعمل هيئة السياحة والتراث الوطني لتوثيق مساراتها ومصباتها في منطقة #تبوك، إضافة إلى جبال الشفا، مدين، وجبل شار .. وأكثر من 183 وادياً. pic.twitter.com/qpcUVUuxCG — هيئة السياحة والتراث (@SCTHKSA) January 26, 2018

#جبل_اللوز ☃ ثلوج جبل اللوز اليوم الجمعه٩-٥-١٤٣٩هـ من تصوير

عبدالله الهواوي

pic.twitter.com/2VPfz1cpof — اخبارالأمطار والربيع (@ss120ss) January 26, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd