Satan has a Twitter account and his tweets are savage as ‘Hell’

Social media is open to all and it seems like Satan also has a plan of using it to the fullest. A parody account going by the name Satan (s8n) has left many amused with his witty and at times, 'sadistic' tweets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 23, 2017 9:43 pm
Do you want to know what Satan's Twitter account tweets?
Though, it isn’t odd for anyone to be using multiple social media platforms to connect and interact with people, it still seems a bit strange to be imagining Satan, popularly known as a ‘deceiver’ to lead humanity astray on Twitter. Yes, you read that right. The arch enemy of God is now making his presence felt on the Internet. We say, the apocalypse is here as the evil itself has an account.

On a serious note, the parody account, with a bio that states ‘turn on my notifications for a good spot in hell’, tweets out interesting one-liners based on current events and occurrence around the world. Moreover, the user also gives his/her insight about various issues. Check out some of the tweets here:

The account has over 316k followers and the user is a big fan of US President Donald Trump. From calling Trump his son to feeling insulted for being compared to him, it is quite fascinating to read the kind of things this particular user posts.

Moreover, people on social media too tend to respond to this account with full enthusiasm and ‘sadism’. Check out the reactions here:

What do you think about this account? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

  1. V
    Vasudevan Venugopal
    Dec 23, 2017 at 11:13 pm
    Very spiritual. The best account in twitter. I can't wait for your next tweet My Great Satan. Oh, jingle bells, jingle bells Jingle all the way!! Wishing you Merry Christmas Satan dear.
    
    
