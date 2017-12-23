Satan has a Twitter account and his tweets are savage as ‘Hell’

Do you want to know what Satan’s Twitter account tweets? (Source: Thinkstock Images/Twitter) Do you want to know what Satan’s Twitter account tweets? (Source: Thinkstock Images/Twitter)

Though, it isn’t odd for anyone to be using multiple social media platforms to connect and interact with people, it still seems a bit strange to be imagining Satan, popularly known as a ‘deceiver’ to lead humanity astray on Twitter. Yes, you read that right. The arch enemy of God is now making his presence felt on the Internet. We say, the apocalypse is here as the evil itself has an account.

On a serious note, the parody account, with a bio that states ‘turn on my notifications for a good spot in hell’, tweets out interesting one-liners based on current events and occurrence around the world. Moreover, the user also gives his/her insight about various issues. Check out some of the tweets here:

Why is “go to hell” an insult when hell is where I’d feel more at home — Satan (@s8n) December 22, 2017

‘Tis the season to be sinning — Satan (@s8n) December 11, 2017

Don’t stress too much about life. You’re not getting out of it alive anyway — Satan (@s8n) December 1, 2017

I don’t punish sinners. I party with them. — Satan (@s8n) November 26, 2017

I’d tell you to go to Hell, but I work there and don’t wanna see you everyday. — Satan (@s8n) November 13, 2017

Even in church you can’t escape me 😈 pic.twitter.com/pjjWuhiXqn — Satan (@s8n) October 27, 2017

Death is the only thing guaranteed in life — Satan (@s8n) September 17, 2017

Don’t be racist, hate everyone equally. — Satan (@s8n) September 10, 2017

If you think your friendships will last forever, just remember that i use to be god’s best friend. — Satan (@s8n) July 30, 2017

The account has over 316k followers and the user is a big fan of US President Donald Trump. From calling Trump his son to feeling insulted for being compared to him, it is quite fascinating to read the kind of things this particular user posts.

Comparing Donald Trump to me is really insulting — Satan (@s8n) November 5, 2017

666

6+6+6 = 18

Donald Trump was 18 once

Proof he is my son — Satan (@s8n) August 21, 2017

Moreover, people on social media too tend to respond to this account with full enthusiasm and ‘sadism’. Check out the reactions here:

Can’t wait to meet you. — Adam S Wright (@AltAdamWright) December 3, 2017

Goddamn, I think I love you! (No pun intended.) — Marj Easterling (@Marj1st) December 13, 2017

What do you think about this account? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

