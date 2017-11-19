Sarah Hyland slammed on social media for ‘couple’ picture, gives befitting reply to haters

After receiving hate messages for sharing an intimate picture on social media, Sarah Hyland shot back at haters . (Source: Sarah Hyland/Twitter) After receiving hate messages for sharing an intimate picture on social media, Sarah Hyland shot back at haters . (Source: Sarah Hyland/Twitter)

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who plays the character of Haley Dunphy in the series, chose to reply to the ‘hate’ she received after she posted a picture with boyfriend Adam Wells and her dog. The picture, which was posted on Hyland Instagram account, shows the couple cuddling on the bed along with the dog. In no time, the American actor started receiving comments and direct messages telling her that the picture was inappropriate. Moreover, she was also told to keep her personal life private and not put it up on social media. These comments did not go well with Hyland, who then took to Twitter to express her views and give a befitting reply to all the haters.

In her post, she took screenshots of the messages and comments she was sent and said, “Hey guysssss. I’m explaining myself again! Aren’t you so happy???? Isn’t this what twitter is for???.”

Hey guysssss. I’m explaining myself again! Aren’t you so happy???? Isn’t this what twitter is for??? pic.twitter.com/teXzpUXvmz — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

She further elaborated how her picture, which she shared, was misunderstood as she posted it not because of her boyfriend but because her dog Carl, who was was ‘being adorable’.

And here it is pic.twitter.com/OjRo7CG1UY — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

Not putting her on blast. She just brought to my attention that that picture I posted might have been inappropriate since we are in bed. So I just have to say I’m so sorry… FOR POSTING AN ADORABLE PICTURE BECAUSE CARL WAS ACTING LIKE THE NUGGESTIEST SNUGGLE BUG! Couldn’t let that moment pass without getting a picture. The only things I share about my life with you all is through Instagram and Twitter. I do want my privacy. Especially in my relationships. I’ve made the mistake in the past on being way too open and talking way too much about them. This time is different. It’s special. And I will share what I seem “appropriate” on social media because I still want you to be updated. Because you guys are the greatest fans in the world. I even hate saying fans… because you’re people. You’re people who have had chronic illnesses, eating disorders, troubles family situations that modern family helps you get through. People who share their stories with me and I love you for all that. So thank you for always being so wonderful. However… this relationship’s tea will only be spilled on social media.. for now. Cause never say never and I don’t want to be reminded in the future that I’m a “hypocrite”. Ok. Gotta get ready for work. I LOVE YOU ALL!

She ended her rant with a savage reply to her haters.

Guys. I know I don’t need to explain myself and I do ignore the “haters” (hate that word)… I think I really just LOVE a good clap👏🏼back👏🏼 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

Many fans and followers came out to support the star and told her how her picture was not at all vulgar and she shouldn’t get bothered by such comments.

don’t bring youself down, no matter what your body looks like you can roll around naked if you feel like it. end of. — Verena (@xthirlyhemmo) November 14, 2017

Don’t let these things get to you girly! Read it, be pissed, and let go. You won’t remember it after 20 minutes and it will save you a lot of stress. Don’t give them that power 🙏 💛 — Carol (@carolalvesk) November 14, 2017

You don’t need to be upset nor you need to justify yourself to shitty people who criticize you for no reason. You are the most sweetest and awesome person. We all loveeer you .. hope this brings a hugeee smile on your face 😁😁 — Harshit Jha (@harshitjha14) November 14, 2017

That’s why I love you, you’re never afraid to speak up!! You go my girl👏👏👏👏 — llea lipa🦋 (@damnhyland) November 14, 2017

Jesus 🤦🏼 people always find something to say against you. How annoying. I’d go insane. Keep being postive ! And remember people .. TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS 👌 — sani 🍀 (@xsanii91) November 14, 2017

Hashtag free the nipple all the way, always and forever. You go girl 💪🏼👏🏼🙌🏼 — Rachiri (@rachiri_aguiar) November 15, 2017

We love how this actor dealt with all the hate. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd