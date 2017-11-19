Latest News

Sarah Hyland slammed on social media for ‘couple’ picture, gives befitting reply to haters

Not putting up with hate, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland decided to shut down haters with a savage tweet. She first explained herself and then gave an apt reply to those who shamed her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 19, 2017 2:08 pm
Sarah Hyland, Sarah Hyland replies to hate, Sarah Hyland replies to hate messages, Sarah Hyland tweets back After receiving hate messages for sharing an intimate picture on social media, Sarah Hyland shot back at haters . (Source: Sarah Hyland/Twitter)
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who plays the character of Haley Dunphy in the series, chose to reply to the ‘hate’ she received after she posted a picture with boyfriend Adam Wells and her dog. The picture, which was posted on Hyland Instagram account, shows the couple cuddling on the bed along with the dog. In no time, the American actor started receiving comments and direct messages telling her that the picture was inappropriate. Moreover, she was also told to keep her personal life private and not put it up on social media. These comments did not go well with Hyland, who then took to Twitter to express her views and give a befitting reply to all the haters.

In her post, she took screenshots of the messages and comments she was sent and said, “Hey guysssss. I’m explaining myself again! Aren’t you so happy???? Isn’t this what twitter is for???.”

She further elaborated how her picture, which she shared, was misunderstood as she posted it not because of her boyfriend but because her dog Carl, who was was ‘being adorable’.

Not putting her on blast. She just brought to my attention that that picture I posted might have been inappropriate since we are in bed. So I just have to say I’m so sorry… FOR POSTING AN ADORABLE PICTURE BECAUSE CARL WAS ACTING LIKE THE NUGGESTIEST SNUGGLE BUG! Couldn’t let that moment pass without getting a picture. The only things I share about my life with you all is through Instagram and Twitter. I do want my privacy. Especially in my relationships. I’ve made the mistake in the past on being way too open and talking way too much about them. This time is different. It’s special. And I will share what I seem “appropriate” on social media because I still want you to be updated. Because you guys are the greatest fans in the world. I even hate saying fans… because you’re people. You’re people who have had chronic illnesses, eating disorders, troubles family situations that modern family helps you get through. People who share their stories with me and I love you for all that. So thank you for always being so wonderful. However… this relationship’s tea will only be spilled on social media.. for now. Cause never say never and I don’t want to be reminded in the future that I’m a “hypocrite”. Ok. Gotta get ready for work. I LOVE YOU ALL!

She ended her rant with a savage reply to her haters.

Many fans and followers came out to support the star and told her how her picture was not at all vulgar and she shouldn’t get bothered by such comments.

We love how this actor dealt with all the hate. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.

