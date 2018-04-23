‘South Asian royal baby’: Tweeple ECSTATIC after Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s cute pregnancy annoucement

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have just announced that they’re going to have a baby, and everyone’s excited. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have just announced that they’re going to have a baby, and everyone’s excited.

As people in the United Kingdom went berserk hearing the joyous news of Royal Baby 3 born to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, closer at home, Netizens are excited too. In an adorable post, tennis star Sania Mirza and husband, Pakistani cricket player Shoaib Malik made a pregnancy announcement. With a cute illustration of a wardrobe, the two players shared the news that they are set to welcome their first child with a hashtag #BabyMirzaMalik.

The photo shared on both Instagram and Twitter created a huge buzz online among Indian and Pakistani fans and they couldn’t be happier. Congratulating the sports icons of both the nations, fans hope this baby will be the ‘messiah of peace’.

Many took to Twitter to share their joy and some even referred to their unborn child as “South Asian Royal Baby” and remarked, the baby will be “very lucky to get love from both the countries”. And as all happy news comes with a dash of humour, some fans from Pakistan quipped, “Congrats India, you are now Mamu!” And, of course, many started thinking what the baby will be playing in future — cricket or tennis?

Here’s how Tweeple from both India-Pakistan celebrated the happy news.

Wow! Congratulations, @MirzaSania! If it’s a boy, please call him Ghalib. Always wanted to meet Mirza Ghalib ❤️ #BabyMirzaMalik http://t.co/eGkxZrNXfj — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 23, 2018

ITS REALY HAPPY MOMENT FOR INDIA AND PAKISTAN. — BASHIR AHMAD (@Bashira71356032) April 23, 2018

I think, India is about to become “MAMOO” 😉❤#MirzaMalik http://t.co/IPWs3xChNt — Wazir AAftab Haider (@waziraftab) April 23, 2018

Ab na PSL na IPL AB HOGA #MIRZAMALIK

Just way too excited 😂 — Ee Saala Cup Namde (@kohli_lover) April 23, 2018

I think, India is about to become “MAMOO” 😉❤#MirzaMalik http://t.co/IPWs3xChNt — Wazir AAftab Haider (@waziraftab) April 23, 2018

Nice new traditional family name. Loved it . Hope to see the * Mirza Malik http://t.co/Id4kgQMhWj wishes http://t.co/SMWqNbWQC8 — Feroz Bakht (@ferbak44) April 23, 2018

congrates both of you @MirzaSania @realshoaibmalik May Allah bless you with a baby who become reason for peace between both nation. 😍😍❤ — Sikander (@Sikande19067215) April 23, 2018

A baby who’ll be loved by both countries. Congratulations #MirzaMalik — Myra Zafar (@MyraZafar) April 23, 2018

Congrats. Need to see whether baby becomes Cricket Player or Tennis Player — Sandeep Chandrapalaka (@ChandrapalakaS) April 23, 2018

,@MirzaSania and @realshoaibmalik decided their first baby’s surname Mirza Malik, so technically the baby is going to play cricket with a tennis ball 😛 #BabyMirzaMalik — NawabzadaDanyal (@Nawabzadadanyal) April 23, 2018

Congratulations @MirzaSania – now the nation-s await will the baby be wielding a tennis racquet or a cricket bat 🤪 happiness and health though. God Bless http://t.co/obPM6P6QTN — Varun Chopra (@VCpedia) April 23, 2018

In a recent interview, the tennis champion had said that she will keep their child’s name as “Mirza Malik” as the surname and just Malik. She married Pakistan cricketer Malik back in 2010 in Hyderabad and, according to Pakistan tradition. This is their first child, eight years after the marriage.

Along with many international accolades, Mirza was awarded Padma Bhushan in the year 2016 and in the same year she received the highest sports award in the country, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd