Monday, April 23, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

‘South Asian royal baby’: Tweeple ECSTATIC after Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s cute pregnancy annoucement

Written by Shreya Das | Published: April 23, 2018 10:40:30 pm
As people in the United Kingdom went berserk hearing the joyous news of Royal Baby 3 born to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, closer at home, Netizens are excited too. In an adorable post, tennis star Sania Mirza and husband, Pakistani cricket player Shoaib Malik made a pregnancy announcement. With a cute illustration of a wardrobe, the two players shared the news that they are set to welcome their first child with a hashtag #BabyMirzaMalik.

The photo shared on both Instagram and Twitter created a huge buzz online among Indian and Pakistani fans and they couldn’t be happier. Congratulating the sports icons of both the nations, fans hope this baby will be the ‘messiah of peace’.

Many took to Twitter to share their joy and some even referred to their unborn child as “South Asian Royal Baby” and remarked, the baby will be “very lucky to get love from both the countries”. And as all happy news comes with a dash of humour, some fans from Pakistan quipped, “Congrats India, you are now Mamu!” And, of course, many started thinking what the baby will be playing in future — cricket or tennis?

Here’s how Tweeple from both India-Pakistan celebrated the happy news.

In a recent interview, the tennis champion had said that she will keep their child’s name as “Mirza Malik” as the surname and just Malik. She married Pakistan cricketer Malik back in 2010 in Hyderabad and, according to Pakistan tradition. This is their first child, eight years after the marriage.

Along with many international accolades, Mirza was awarded Padma Bhushan in the year 2016 and in the same year she received the highest sports award in the country, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

