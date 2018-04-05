Sania Mirza takes an adorable dig at husband Shoaib Malik in this Twitter banter

Here, take a leaf from Sania Mirza’s book of ‘How to take a dig and show your partner you love them, at the same time’. Here, take a leaf from Sania Mirza’s book of ‘How to take a dig and show your partner you love them, at the same time’.

Remember the super cute Twitter exchange between Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik after he took cricketer Shadab Khan on a ride on his new bike? Well, guess what? The adorable couple is just not done leaving hearts on Twitter flushed, yet. Now, it is Mirza’s latest tweet on her significant other’s long cricketing career that has gone viral. While partners congratulating and wishing each other well on social media is not anything new, Mirza happens to have done so with a dash of tongue-in-cheek humour.

When Daniel Alexander, who runs a Sri Lanka-based cricket website, tweeted: “Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the same Pakistan XI, Shaheen was born on 6th April 2000 and Shoaib Malik made his International cricket debut on 14th October 1999. #Cricket”, Mirza had a rather cute and funny answer. Referring to the Pakistani cricketer’s longevity and continuing run on the field, she tweeted, “common.. my husband is still a spring chicken (sic)” Here, take a leaf from Mirza’s book of ‘How to take a dig and show your partner you love them, at the same time’.

Her tweet, inevitably so, got Twitterati talking, with many gushing and finding Mirza casually nicknaming her husband as “couple goals”, no less.

Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the same Pakistan XI, Shaheen was born on 6th April 2000 and Shoaib Malik made his International cricket debut on 14th October 1999. #Cricket #PAKvWI — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) April 3, 2018

Unsurprisingly, her cute wit tickled many a funny bone, and Tweeple were quite vocal about it.

Malik Bhai still looks Younger than most of the Squad we have … No Wonder why he’s the best and still playing for Pakistan ♥ love you Bhai and Bhabi G Stay Blessed and Healthy Btw Malik Bhai be like : Jitni tumhari umar he utna mera tajurba he shaheen beta 😂 — M.Ali (@boxercute) April 3, 2018

Shoaib Malik still looks a lot younger than his actual age. — Puneet Kumar (@puneetkc_47) April 3, 2018

Ever green cricketer — amin nini(ایک عام پاکستانی ) (@NiniAmin) April 4, 2018

Currently he is the firepower in our batting lineup. Incredible fitness — Wasim Chaudhry (@vvasimch) April 4, 2018

@realshoaibmalik still looking Young MASHA ALLAH! — Jawad Qureshi (@JojiJQ) April 3, 2018

Couple goals 😍 — Taskeen Zafar (@tas_873) April 4, 2018

Meanwhile, giving Mirza’s sense of humour a good company are the significant others of cricketers back home. Oh, just ask Virender Sehwag and R Ashwin, you’d know. ;)

