Sania Mirza takes an adorable dig at husband Shoaib Malik in this Twitter banter

It is Sania Mirza's latest tweet on Shoaib Malik's long cricketing career that has gone viral. While partners congratulating and wishing each other well on social media is not anything new, Mirza happens to have done so with a dash of tongue-in-cheek humour.

Published: April 5, 2018


Remember the super cute Twitter exchange between Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik after he took cricketer Shadab Khan on a ride on his new bike? Well, guess what? The adorable couple is just not done leaving hearts on Twitter flushed, yet. Now, it is Mirza’s latest tweet on her significant other’s long cricketing career that has gone viral. While partners congratulating and wishing each other well on social media is not anything new, Mirza happens to have done so with a dash of tongue-in-cheek humour.

When Daniel Alexander, who runs a Sri Lanka-based cricket website, tweeted: “Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the same Pakistan XI, Shaheen was born on 6th April 2000 and Shoaib Malik made his International cricket debut on 14th October 1999. #Cricket”, Mirza had a rather cute and funny answer. Referring to the Pakistani cricketer’s longevity and continuing run on the field, she tweeted, “common.. my husband is still a spring chicken (sic)” Here, take a leaf from Mirza’s book of ‘How to take a dig and show your partner you love them, at the same time’.

Her tweet, inevitably so, got Twitterati talking, with many gushing and finding Mirza casually nicknaming her husband as “couple goals”, no less.

Unsurprisingly, her cute wit tickled many a funny bone, and Tweeple were quite vocal about it.

Meanwhile, giving Mirza’s sense of humour a good company are the significant others of cricketers back home. Oh, just ask Virender Sehwag and R Ashwin, you’d know. ;)

