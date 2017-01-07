Sandford Fleming: 5 facts you need to know about him

One of the foremost engineer and innovator of his time, Sanford Fleming. (Source: WikiCommons) One of the foremost engineer and innovator of his time, Sanford Fleming. (Source: WikiCommons)

Hailed as the ‘Father of Standard Time’, Canadian engineer and inventor Sanford Fleming, is remembered for the invention of present system of time zones, which is still being followed all around the globe. Born on January 7, 1827 in Kirkcaldy, Scotland, Fleming emigrated to Canada in 1847.

Before the invention of the system of standard time zones, people were solely dependent on the position of the sun to deduce time. But with the introduction of trains, there was a need for introducing standard timing. Fleming proposed that the world be divided into 24 time zones starting at the Greenwich Meridian and spaced all at 15 degree intervals. Fleming’s proposal was adopted at the International Prime Meridian Conference on January 1, 1985 by the 25 attending nations.

As Google Doodle celebrates the iconic engineer’s 190th birthday of the innovator, here are five facts you need to know about Sanford Fleming:

* Fleming, who gained reputation as one of the primary railway engineers of his age, was also in-charge of the initial survey of the first Canadian railway roaming across the continent — Canadian Pacific Railway.

* Fleming also designed the first Canadian postage stamp which were issued in 1851. The stamps costing three pennies depicted the beaver, the national animal of Canada.

* Fleming founded the Royal Canadian Institute in 1849, which grew into a world renowned center for scientists.

* After retiring from Canadian Pacific Railways in 1880, Fleming was appointed as the Chancellor of Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and spent time in scientific projects and writing.

* Fleming was knighted by Queen Victoria for his accomplishments in 1897.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd