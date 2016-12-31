Best of 2016: Have you seen these spectacular images of snow in the Sahara Desert?

The rare phenomenon lasted for about a day but the spectacular pictures have created eternal memories. (Source: Karim Bouchetata) The rare phenomenon lasted for about a day but the spectacular pictures have created eternal memories. (Source: Karim Bouchetata)

With 2016 drawing to an end, we take a look at all the unusual things that happened during the year. And one of the most beautiful things that left us in awe was snow in the desert! Yes, the great Sahara Desert received snowfall for the fist time in 37 years. Though we can’t disagree that it is a serious consequence of global warming and alarming climatic conditions, there is no denying that the pictures of snow in the desert were breathtaking as well.

Incidentally, far away in the East, Tokyo rose up to a snowy November for the first time in 54 years and the sight was nothing less than a fairy tale!

The last time it snowed in this small Saharan town was way back in 1979. (Source: Karim Bouchetata) The last time it snowed in this small Saharan town was way back in 1979. (Source: Karim Bouchetata)

People are stunned to witness snow falling in the town, the photographer said. (Source: Karim Bouchetata) People are stunned to witness snow falling in the town, the photographer said. (Source: Karim Bouchetata)

Though the powdery frosty material nested on the golden sands not even for a full day, thanks to Algerian photographer Karim Bouchetata, the world did not miss the spectacular sight. Ever since Bouchetata shared the snaps of the unusual sightings on Facebook, Netizens around the world went gaga over it, making his post viral. He captured the incredible snow covering the sand in a small Saharan town of Ain Sefra in Algeria.

This is the second time Ain Sefra, known as ‘The Gateway to the Desert’, where the Atla mountains meet the Sahara Desert received snowfall. This is the second time Ain Sefra, known as ‘The Gateway to the Desert’, where the Atla mountains meet the Sahara Desert received snowfall.

“Everyone was stunned to see snow falling in the dessert,” he said, commenting on the rare phenomenon. Explaining his experience at witnessing the unusual event, he said that it looked amazing as the snow settled on the sand and made a great set of photos. The snow stayed for about a day before it melted away, he added.

Reports suggest that the last time it snowed in Sahara was way back in February of 1979. The last time it snowed in Ain Sefra, known as ‘The Gateway to the Desert’, where the Atla mountains meet the Sahara Desert, the cold storm reportedly lasted only for half an hour.

All in all, from Algeria to Japan, these exceptional snow-sightings have been a delight and if we add some respite to sad 2016.

