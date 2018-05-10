Ryan Reynolds mocks ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to say NO to spoilers in true ‘Deadpool’ style

Mocking the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ plot twist, Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool just threatened his fans NOT to give spoilers. (Source: File Photo) Mocking the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ plot twist, Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool just threatened his fans NOT to give spoilers. (Source: File Photo)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2 is all set for release on May 18, even as superhero buffs are still raving about the plot twist of Avengers: Infinity War. While fans are excited to see the refreshing comic action, many are busy digging for spoilers. To nip the problem in the bud, Reynolds took to social media and posted a statement (much similar to what the Avengers: Infinity War team did) and requested (or rather, threatened) his fans to avoid giving out spoilers after watching the movie.

As most fans know, the anti-hero Deadpool does everything with a twist, and it was no different this time. In true Deadpool style, he wrote his message on Twitter and stole all the attention.

The note read: “Almost everyone involved in the film has given Maximum Effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets, like how David Blaine catches bullets in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders’ delicious moustache.”

The note further read, “Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot. One of them is not Ryan Reynolds. We’re asking that when you see Deadpool 2, you don’t say a f**king word about the fun shit in the movie. Cause it’d be super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one. Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding?”

What’s more, it also had a quirky end with the hashtag #WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence.

Twitterati were in awe with how cleverly he put out his words, here are some of the tweets floating around on the micro-blogging site.

