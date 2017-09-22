Can of horrors! Russian woman finds severed BIRD HEAD in CORN CAN; see pics here

The woman was making dinner when she opened the can to find the dead bird’s head inside. The woman was making dinner when she opened the can to find the dead bird’s head inside.

They often say never open a can of worms, but a Russian woman found herself in a bizarre situation when she opened a can of corns and found the severed head of a bird! Yes, a scene coming right of a horror film, the woman from Belgorod region of the country opened the can to make dinner but she completely lost her appetite after what she saw inside the container. She took to a Russian social media platform to share the pictures of her ominous findings.

“So much for my salad… Without any suspicion, I opened a can of corn this evening and there it was, A BIRD’S HEAD!” the RT news translated what the woman wrote on Pikabu.

She also put out the name of the brand and wrote that she was “still in shock” while sharing the grim experience online.

The woman was disturbed discovering the dead avian in her food but also worried that many others would have got severed parts of the bird in their packaged food. “Although dinner didn’t turn out, I’m worried how many more cans in that series contained parts of a bird’s water infused corpse,” she wrote.

“What would happen if someone ate a few spoons of that corn, with a foreign body lying on the bottom?” the woman added.

