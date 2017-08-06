Russian President Vladimir Putin goes fishing ‘shirtless’ in Siberia, Twitterati have a field day

The Internet cannot get enough of Putin’s shirtless pictures. (Source: THE Newt Scamander/ Twitter) The Internet cannot get enough of Putin’s shirtless pictures. (Source: THE Newt Scamander/ Twitter)

Many social media users might be obsessed with US President Donald Trump and his handshakes, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is not far behind. From taking a walk with Narendra Modi in a park and giving us new ‘friendship goals’ to his tete-a-tete with Trump at the G20 and reminding people strangely of a scene from the television drama series House of Cards, Putin has time and again given enough fodder to the Internet to obsess over him.

And things are no different this time. The Russian President is on a three-day fishing and hunting holiday at the Siberian wilderness, and pictures of Putin took social media by storm.

While they do look like any other holiday pictures, the only difference was Putin was shirtless and braved the cold waters of a mountain lake. The pictures and the video footage released by the Kremlin on Saturday were soon spun into countless memes.

Here are some of the images.

(Source: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Source: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(Source: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Source: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(Source: Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Source: Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Here is the footage.

How could there not be memes. And there were. Here are some of the reactions.

Predictable reaction from MSM on latest President #Putin‘s photos – Vladimir Putin triggering entire Western media with several photos pic.twitter.com/wbTGs1QNUw — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) August 5, 2017

#Putin must use some good sunblock

Dude is always shirtless

White as Snow

😂😂😂😂😂#Russiagate #RussianHoax — ❣️Deplorable Me ❣️ (@swahneee) August 5, 2017

The pictures and the video footage floating online show the President spear-fishing, swimming and sunbathing along with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. The hunting and fishing expedition took place in the republic of Tyva in southern Siberia, on the Mongolian border, located some 3,700 km east of Moscow. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman told reporters,“The water in the lake doesn’t get warmer than 17 degrees, but this didn’t stop the president from going for a swim.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd