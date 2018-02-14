Russian train makes a special stop to help a 14-year-old girl get to school

A train in Russia has started going through a remote rural locality to help a 14-year-old girl reach school. (Source: Thinkstock Images) A train in Russia has started going through a remote rural locality to help a 14-year-old girl reach school. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The year 2016 brought us the heartwarming story of a Japanese train station that was kept open for a single young girl, as she used the station to reach her school every day. It seems like, a train in Russia has also been doing something similar. To help a 14-year-old girl named Karina Kozlova go to school and come back home, the Saint Petersburg-Murmansk train route has diverted its route through the remote Poyakonda – a rural locality in Russia, a BBC report stated.

For decades, Natalia Kozlova, the grandmother of the young girl and a former nursery school teacher, made a long excursion to transport her granddaughter as well as other children of the Poyakonda locality to the school. The previous trains on the route only stopped at Poyakonda to transport the railway staff and Kozlova had to follow the same routine, otherwise the children would risk missing their school.

The children, for many years, have been commuting for three hours daily to and fro — catching the train at half past seven in the morning and reaching back home close to nine o’clock at night, stated a Gudok report.

“Every morning, I waited for the children by the village kiosk, then we walked 1km (0.6 miles) to the Poyakonda station,” Kozlova told Gudok. “We took the train to the Knyazhaya station, picking up other children along the way… then took the bus to school. After school, we took the long-distance train home,” she added.

This introduction to the stop along the Saint Petersburg-Murmansk route would mean that the children would no longer have to wait until the end of the day to get back home. According to the same report, Karina is the only child still travelling from Poyakonda to her school along with her grandmother.

