Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend’s expression takes Twitterati on a laughter ride

Royal Wedding 2018: It is this picture of Chelsy Davy, one of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends, that people on the Internet cannot get enough of. (Source: AP/ ThePettyBish/Twitter ) Royal Wedding 2018: It is this picture of Chelsy Davy, one of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends, that people on the Internet cannot get enough of. (Source: AP/

Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle on Saturday (May 19) after much anticipation and excitement. The couple exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and people from all around the world rejoiced the royal union. Other than the royal members, several celebrities too turned up for the grand ceremony and pictures of stars and the couple are all over social media.

It goes without saying that many people have an inexplicable obsession for the royals. A plethora of images from the wedding were shared, discussed and commented upon. It is no surprise then that the attendance of two of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends did not escape the attention of people on social media.

ALSO READ | Royal Wedding 2018: 30 funniest tweets from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fairy-tale ceremony

Chelsy Davy, one of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends, attended the royal wedding and so did actor Cressida Bonas. While their presence did speak of amicable relationships between the Prince and them, it is Davy’s expression in one picture that people on the Internet just cannot let go of. Sharing it, some tried to caption it while others compared the Prince to Ross from the sitcom Friends, and it is not exactly difficult to predict the joke.

ALSO READ | Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry said, ‘I am so lucky’ looking at Meghan Markle; Twitterati cannot stop gushing

While one captioned it, “Honestly I’m great, I’m fine I’m fine…” another wrote, “We’re all Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend right now.” “There’s Chelsea Davy looking exactly like you’d expect any woman to look when attending her ex-boyfriend’s wedding,” one user tweeted, and another posted, “Chelsy Davy captured in her “It would have been me” moment at the Royal wedding.”

Here is the picture and the comments.

I, Harry, take thee Chelsy pic.twitter.com/ntBSn7f1oI — Alex Ballard (@alexballard88) May 19, 2018

There’s Chelsea Davylooking exactly like you’d expect any woman to look when attending her ex-boyfriend’s wedding. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/UmTvakRTn9 — Stephanie Faye (@StephanieEphani) May 19, 2018

Wrath: Prince Harry’s ex girlfriends face at the Royal Wedding. pic.twitter.com/O5g8LLhacY — بعيد من الضجه (@YemenRise) May 20, 2018

#RoyalWedding : See Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend, Chelsy Davy captured in her “It would have been me” moment at the Royal wedding (Photo) http://t.co/pmpaJVRI0C pic.twitter.com/cytdJKWN0E — ßĿΛҠE (@Blake_TN) May 19, 2018

What are your thoughts after looking at the picture? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd