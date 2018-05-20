Follow Us:
Sunday, May 20, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend’s expression takes Twitterati on a laughter ride

Royal wedding 2018: Chelsy Davy, one of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends, attended the royal wedding and so did actor Cressida Bonas. And, Davy's expression caught many Netizens off-guard.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 20, 2018 7:48:39 pm
royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, prince harry wedding, prince harry wedding, royal wedding india, harry ex girlfriends, meghan markle, royal wedding india time, royal wedding india live, royal wedding 2018 live stream, royal wedding 2018 memes, prince harry and meghan markle wedding, prince harry and meghan markle wedding jokes, indian express, indian express news Royal Wedding 2018: It is this picture of Chelsy Davy, one of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends, that people on the Internet cannot get enough of. (Source: AP/ThePettyBish/Twitter)
Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle on Saturday (May 19) after much anticipation and excitement. The couple exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and people from all around the world rejoiced the royal union. Other than the royal members, several celebrities too turned up for the grand ceremony and pictures of stars and the couple are all over social media.

It goes without saying that many people have an inexplicable obsession for the royals. A plethora of images from the wedding were shared, discussed and commented upon. It is no surprise then that the attendance of two of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends did not escape the attention of people on social media.

Chelsy Davy, one of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends, attended the royal wedding and so did actor Cressida Bonas. While their presence did speak of amicable relationships between the Prince and them, it is Davy’s expression in one picture that people on the Internet just cannot let go of. Sharing it, some tried to caption it while others compared the Prince to Ross from the sitcom Friends, and it is not exactly difficult to predict the joke.

While one captioned it, “Honestly I’m great, I’m fine I’m fine…” another wrote, “We’re all Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend right now.” “There’s Chelsea Davy looking exactly like you’d expect any woman to look when attending her ex-boyfriend’s wedding,” one user tweeted, and another posted, “Chelsy Davy captured in her “It would have been me” moment at the Royal wedding.”

Here is the picture and the comments.

What are your thoughts after looking at the picture? Tell us in the comments below.

