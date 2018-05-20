Royal Wedding 2018: 30 funniest tweets from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fairy-tale ceremony

- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reception: Priyanka Chopra attends the intimate affair
- Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry said, ‘I am so lucky’ looking at Meghan Markle; Twitterati cannot stop gushing
- Royal Wedding 2018: From regal to ravishing, Meghan Markle stuns in a lily white gown for her reception
After much anticipation and excitement, Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle on Saturday (May 19). The couple exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle as the world witnessed and rejoiced the royal union. Several celebrities turned up for it and pictures of them and the couple were and still are all over the social media. Call it the undying obsession of the common people with the royals, every aspect of the wedding was noticed, discussed and commented upon. From the way Markle arrived, the way she walked down the aisle, the way Prince Harry looked at her, and apparently even uttered certain words to the way the guests reacted to the royal proceedings, every little thing was noticed.
ALSO READ | Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry said, ‘I am so lucky’ looking at Meghan Markle; Twitterati cannot stop gushing
And while there was a lot of gush and mush over the pictures shared, as it is well-known, people on the Internet cannot do without some sarcasm. Thus, several images from the royal wedding have been immortalised as memes that will present you a funnier picture of the royal wedding. While there were some who were quick to crack jokes on themselves for following the wedding in such close detail, others couldn’t get enough of the overwhelming presence of people of colour at the wedding. But much like how things work on social media, appreciation was shown through some hilarious jokes. “When you realised Wakanda is invading the UK,” one had written. And of course there were some “Yanny or Laurel” jokes.
ALSO READ | Royal Wedding 2018: The way Prince Harry looks at Meghan Markle is all Twitterati want from their partners
We bring to you 30 of the funniest tweets from the royal wedding. Have fun.
“I don’t care about the #RoyalWedding”
Me: pic.twitter.com/d64hi2sTJF
— Catalina Marin (@catmarinh) May 19, 2018
When you realised Wakanda is invading the UK. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/57aFpX1iic
— Thats the way, (@Maahi_Veh) May 19, 2018
#RoyalWedding in case anyone needed to check the traffic on google maps. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jG8eps8uWB
— Christie Lawson (@chrlawjka) May 19, 2018
Not much has changed…😜 #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/Eof2npLvVx
— M⟁ndy (@mandizzle1080) May 20, 2018
“Are you sure Trump didn’t sneak in?” #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/uH4SRK4iKr
— Mueller Is Coming 🍩 (@vicsepulveda) May 20, 2018
“Are you sure Trump didn’t sneak in?” #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/uH4SRK4iKr
— Mueller Is Coming 🍩 (@vicsepulveda) May 20, 2018
lmao someone really made a sign saying ‘I married a Ginge too!’😂 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/L7ewJyAFCK
— Ali (@RoyMustang786) May 19, 2018
Prince Harry: Yanny or Laurel? Charot! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/og52Njs83e
— Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) May 20, 2018
Wait there’s one more #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/lWvieQ4My8
— 🌟 (@_yaya10_) May 20, 2018
*The best moment So far*#RoyalWedding #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/rGAAA3qOR3
— ☠ممنوع☠ (@Baba_e_Gormint) May 20, 2018
Not one Paani-puri stall. WTF
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 19, 2018
The most patient person award goes to the man riding that horse. #RoyalWedding
— David Townsend (@wanted797) May 19, 2018
No wonder Victoria Beckham wasn’t smiling 😳#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/sjX29bBkYc
— Bae (@itsbaeily) May 20, 2018
The #RoyalWedding was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mMcPw2yerS
— Kru (@Achari_Nimboo) May 20, 2018
“Wakanda forever!” – Bishop Curry
Church of England: #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/GUg3rf1sFp
— Bradley E. Williams (@B_RadWill) May 19, 2018
Awwh so cute #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/CT2PnMPODs
— #Paul John (@peejeyed) May 20, 2018
WAKANDA FOREVER!!!🙅🏽♂️ #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/losfS6KePd
— Mr Maj (@yinksballer) May 19, 2018
Yo they savages for inviting Harry’s ex to the damn wedding💀💀 #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/GTVzxF2N68
— Jennn (@medinuuhh) May 20, 2018
One of my favourite images from the #royalwedding yesterday #PAGEBOY #Happiness pic.twitter.com/mG3HBGhRvT
— James Wareham (@sosjames) May 20, 2018
ICYMI: The real highlight of the #RoyalWedding was this moment when #MeghanMarkle spotted a cat smiling down at them pic.twitter.com/N3BZtQnQEC
— Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) May 20, 2018
If the #RoyalWedding took place in Gurukul pic.twitter.com/OGRrK5qAkE
— Kris Pratt (@KrisnaERLG) May 20, 2018
When she’s supposed to end up with Mike Ross.. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/qXh5Ot6MoO
— Adam Trombetta (@adamtrombetta) May 19, 2018
Prince Philip is nearly 97, just had hip surgery, & hopped out of that car in seconds. He’s hardcore. #royalwedding
— Vicki Bowe (@vickibowe) May 19, 2018
My personal favourite moment of the #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/WFXojgyBNk
— Wez Smith (@WordsFromWez) May 20, 2018
‘And husband’ 😉 #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/qH7GtAEGu6
— Legal Cheek (@legalcheek) May 20, 2018
Was that Tom Hardy or Sloth from the Goonies at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/OkIsoUh81b
— neelam (@munnstarr) May 20, 2018
Me at the #RoyalWedding 💍 📸: @butlikemaybe pic.twitter.com/fAPdsVRXdz
— tartecosmetics (@tartecosmetics) May 20, 2018
The only 3 moods I have:#RoyalWedding #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/tNNRGmihDS
— maya 🌵 (@mssweetcreature) May 20, 2018
me reading tweets about the #RoyalWedding knowing I’ll be alone forever pic.twitter.com/593vemT8nG
— Huraira (@Aintyourkhassam) May 20, 2018
When the teacher is screaming at everyone and you know you can’t laugh so you just cover your face with a book and stare over at your bestie trying not to lose it #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/7RCxRmMFiR
— Seb (@sebbyRIOT) May 19, 2018
What is your favourite moment from the royal wedding? Tell us in the comments below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App