Royal Wedding 2018: 30 funniest tweets from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fairy-tale ceremony

Sunday, May 20, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Call it the undying obsession of the common people with the royals, every aspect of the wedding where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was noticed, discussed and commented upon. And some images have been immortalised as memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2018 4:20:23 pm
royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, prince harry wedding, prince harry wedding live, royal wedding india, royal wedding live, the royal wedding, meghan markle live, meghan markle, royal wedding india time, royal wedding india live, royal wedding 2018 live stream, royal wedding 2018 memes, prince harry and meghan markle wedding, prince harry and meghan markle wedding jokes, indian express, indian express news Everybody had their attention on the royal wedding where Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle and some jokes were bound to come out of it.(Source: AP)
After much anticipation and excitement, Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle on Saturday (May 19). The couple exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle as the world witnessed and rejoiced the royal union. Several celebrities turned up for it and pictures of them and the couple were and still are all over the social media. Call it the undying obsession of the common people with the royals, every aspect of the wedding was noticed, discussed and commented upon. From the way Markle arrived, the way she walked down the aisle, the way Prince Harry looked at her, and apparently even uttered certain words to the way the guests reacted to the royal proceedings, every little thing was noticed.

And while there was a lot of gush and mush over the pictures shared, as it is well-known, people on the Internet cannot do without some sarcasm. Thus, several images from the royal wedding have been immortalised as memes that will present you a funnier picture of the royal wedding. While there were some who were quick to crack jokes on themselves for following the wedding in such close detail, others couldn’t get enough of the overwhelming presence of people of colour at the wedding. But much like how things work on social media, appreciation was shown through some hilarious jokes. “When you realised Wakanda is invading the UK,” one had written. And of course there were some “Yanny or Laurel” jokes.

We bring to you 30 of the funniest tweets from the royal wedding. Have fun.

 

What is your favourite moment from the royal wedding? Tell us in the comments below.

