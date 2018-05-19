Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Royal Wedding 2018: The way Prince Harry looks at Meghan Markle is all Twitterati want from their partners

Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry exchanged vows with former American actress Meghan Markle in a grand ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in England on May 19. Twitterati can't stop gushing about their love.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2018 7:21:44 pm
royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, prince harry wedding, prince harry wedding live, royal wedding india, royal wedding live, the royal wedding, meghan markle live, meghan markle, royal wedding india time, royal wedding india live, royal wedding 2018 live stream, royal wedding 2018 live, prince harry and meghan markle wedding, prince harry and meghan markle wedding live Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s moment together at the Windsor Castle is winning hearts on the Internet. (Source: Reuters)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally exchanged vows in a royal ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday. The celebrations have just begun, and social media is flooded with posts of the royal wedding. Starting from the arrival of the guests to the statement hats and finally the entrance of the much-awaited bride, almost every single moment of the grand ceremony was being live tweeted by people.

While there were many things that caught Twitterati’s eye — from the appearance of Pippa Middleton to the Orchestra performance and Bishop Michael Curry stealing the show — it seems like Prince Harry’s affection towards his wife has managed to melt hearts more than anything else. Netizens spotted several occasions during the wedding when the Prince looked at his wife in the most loving way possible.

Quite pleased with these moments, many couldn’t help but wish their partner would also look at them just the way Prince Harry looks at Meghan Markle. Seems like the Royals have set the bar very high. Check out the reactions here:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’tied the knot at the Windsor Castle’s 15th-century St George’s Chapel on May 19. Does this royal couple give you relationship goals? Tell us in the comments section below.

