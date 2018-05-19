Follow Us:
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Royal Wedding 2018: Waking up at 4am to preparing British breakfast, Twitterati just can’t keep calm

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Royal Wedding 2018: People can't stop tweeting about the grand event. From posting about the guests to how they have hooked onto the screen from 4am, read all the buzz here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2018 4:58:56 pm
royal wedding, royal wedding time, royal wedding IST, royal wedding india time, Prince harry wedding india broadcast, prince harry, meghan markle, harry markle wedding, british royal wedding, prince charles, indian express, indian express news Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding 2018: Hooked to your screen? You’re not alone. (AP Photo)
Prince Harry exchanged vows with former American actress Meghan Markle in a grand ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19, and almost everyone across the globe was glued on to their screens. After the ceremony, the newlywed couple will tour the city centre of Windsor in a traditional horse-driven Ascot Landau carriage.

The magnificent event is being broadcast on CNN at 7am local time, which is 4.30pm IST. While the wedding ceremony will be telecasted at 9.30pm IST, the reception has been kept private and will not be televised.

The guests have already started arriving at the venue and Twitterati can’t seem to keep calm. People are constantly tweeting out updates from the grand event as it is being featured. From being hooked onto the screens from 4am, to getting dressed up to watch it on their TV screens, many even added a touch of humour and wit to their tweets.

Hasn’t the Royal Wedding 2018 created quite a massive buzz on social media? Check out some tweets floating around on Twitter here. And, don’t miss out the funny ones:

Right from the guest list to the bridal gown, the bridesmaids and pageboys, the venue to the honeymoon destination — almost every information about the royal wedding has piqued interest on the Internet. Finally, the day has arrived and it is evident from the vigorous posts on social media that people clearly cannot keep calm today.

