Royal Wedding 2018: Waking up at 4am to preparing British breakfast, Twitterati just can’t keep calm

Prince Harry exchanged vows with former American actress Meghan Markle in a grand ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19, and almost everyone across the globe was glued on to their screens. After the ceremony, the newlywed couple will tour the city centre of Windsor in a traditional horse-driven Ascot Landau carriage.

The magnificent event is being broadcast on CNN at 7am local time, which is 4.30pm IST. While the wedding ceremony will be telecasted at 9.30pm IST, the reception has been kept private and will not be televised.

The guests have already started arriving at the venue and Twitterati can’t seem to keep calm. People are constantly tweeting out updates from the grand event as it is being featured. From being hooked onto the screens from 4am, to getting dressed up to watch it on their TV screens, many even added a touch of humour and wit to their tweets.

Hasn’t the Royal Wedding 2018 created quite a massive buzz on social media? Check out some tweets floating around on Twitter here. And, don’t miss out the funny ones:

Did I wake up at 4 am to start watching The #RoyalWedding coverage? Yes, yes I did #dedication — Cassidy Tiller (@cassidyana) May 19, 2018

My very British breakfast to celebrate the #RoyalWedding. 💗 pic.twitter.com/S4Px65w1IF — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 19, 2018

All these different hats 👒 I am loving each one that I can’t pick my favorite one #RoyalWedding — Maria Sanchez 🐼 (-_•) (@ShieldGirl125) May 19, 2018

When you’re sitting beside your missus and she suddenly starts talking excitedly about the #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/aKM4NpetGR — DarrenWheels (@DarrenWheels) May 19, 2018

Time to dress up, make up and sit with my phone to attend the wedding on twitter #RoyalWedding — Nelly (@Mis_NJ) May 19, 2018

I’m dying at people currently on the west coast live tweeting the #royalwedding it’s literally 1am there 😂😂 — Alex Jude Caldera (@lextm94) May 19, 2018

Right from the guest list to the bridal gown, the bridesmaids and pageboys, the venue to the honeymoon destination — almost every information about the royal wedding has piqued interest on the Internet. Finally, the day has arrived and it is evident from the vigorous posts on social media that people clearly cannot keep calm today.

