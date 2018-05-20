Royal Wedding 2018: Meghan Markle’s throwback photo outside Buckingham Palace is proof fairytales still exist

Royal Weddig, 2018: The picture of Meghan Markle posing outside Buckingham Palace was taken during a European summer trip in 1996 where the Duchess of Sussex was with her friend Ninaki Priddy. (Source: elegantnasir/Twitter/AP) Royal Weddig, 2018: The picture of Meghan Markle posing outside Buckingham Palace was taken during a European summer trip in 1996 where the Duchess of Sussex was with her friend Ninaki Priddy. (Source: elegantnasir/Twitter/AP)

On Saturday (May 19) amidst much cheer, Prince Harry exchanged vows with Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. The world watched in awe as Markel, who has previously acted in the TV series Suits walked down the aisle. People on social media gushed over her, the way Prince Harry looked at her and also marvelled at the incredible journey she had.

For many, it was a fairytale wedding and people on the Internet could not get enough of it. And while several images from the wedding were and still are being shared on social media, one, not of the event, but from before has caught the attention of people on social media. In it, a very young Markle can be seen hanging out with her friend as a tourist outside Buckingham Palace.

ALSO READ | Royal Wedding 2018: The way Prince Harry looks at Meghan Markle is all Twitterati want from their partners

According to a report in The Daily Mail, the picture was taken during a European summer trip in 1996 where the Duchess of Sussex was with her friend Ninaki Priddy. It resurfaced on social media after her engagement with Prince Harry was announced. And it is all over the social media yet again as people are gushing over how far Markle has come and some dreams do come true.

This is the photo.

#royalwedding

Meghan Markle took a picture outside of Buckingham palace as a fan and tourist when she was 15 and today she became part of Royal family. You never know where your destiny is .🌍 pic.twitter.com/wYaQdU5rsg — 几卂丂丨尺 卩乇尺ᐯ乇乙 (@elegantnasir) May 20, 2018

Many have shared this photo. While one wrote, “Meghan Markle took a picture outside of Buckingham palace as a fan and tourist when she was 15 and today she became part of Royal family. You never know where your destiny is,” another wrote, “When she was 15 posing outside the Buckingham Palace didn’t knew after 22 years later she will marry the Prince.” Some even commented how it was a “fairy tale story”, another wrote, “Destiny can never be denied. I am still feeling the joy in my spines.”

ALSO READ | Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry said, ‘I am so lucky’ looking at Meghan Markle; Twitterati cannot stop gushing

Read some of the tweets here.

You never know what life has planned for you #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/F6qTkHogHN — GirlReligion (@girlreligionco) May 20, 2018

When she was 15 posing outside the Buckingham Palace didn’t knew after 22 years later she will marry the Prince. 🤴👸 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Y0sJEOB0jP — R.N.Yousuf (@RNYousuf) May 20, 2018

Imagine if prince Harry was inside when this photo was taken and his future wife is outside. This would make a good movie. — kaloshilo (@kaloshilo) May 20, 2018

Fairy tale story — Kwon dans (@KwonDans) May 20, 2018

Destiny can never be denied. I am still feeling the joy in my spines. — Yunusa Agunbiade (@adewng) May 20, 2018

And as always there were jokes as well.

So she lied when she said she didn’t know anything about the royal family — Hannah Montana (@HannahM97294955) May 20, 2018 if you then

didn’t you don’t

love me deserve me

at my at my pic.twitter.com/RuULvwAuEM — 🌹 (@smashingaces13) May 19, 2018

What did you think of the picture? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd