Sunday, May 20, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Sunday Eye

Royal Wedding 2018: Meghan Markle’s throwback photo outside Buckingham Palace is proof fairytales still exist

Royal edding, 2018: For many this was a fairytale wedding and while several images from the wedding were and still are being shared on social media, one, not of the event, but from the past where a young Meghan Markle was posing outside Buckingham Palace has caught the attention of people on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 20, 2018 6:03:11 pm
royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, meghan markle, meghan markle, meghan markle wedding, prince harry, meghan markle old photo, indian express, indian express news Royal Weddig, 2018: The picture of Meghan Markle posing outside Buckingham Palace was taken during a European summer trip in 1996 where the Duchess of Sussex was with her friend Ninaki Priddy. (Source: elegantnasir/Twitter/AP)
On Saturday (May 19) amidst much cheer, Prince Harry exchanged vows with Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. The world watched in awe as Markel, who has previously acted in the TV series Suits walked down the aisle. People on social media gushed over her, the way Prince Harry looked at her and also marvelled at the incredible journey she had.

For many, it was a fairytale wedding and people on the Internet could not get enough of it. And while several images from the wedding were and still are being shared on social media, one, not of the event, but from before has caught the attention of people on social media. In it, a very young Markle can be seen hanging out with her friend as a tourist outside Buckingham Palace.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, the picture was taken during a European summer trip in 1996 where the Duchess of Sussex was with her friend Ninaki Priddy. It resurfaced on social media after her engagement with Prince Harry was announced. And it is all over the social media yet again as people are gushing over how far Markle has come and some dreams do come true.

This is the photo.

Many have shared this photo. While one wrote, “Meghan Markle took a picture outside of Buckingham palace as a fan and tourist when she was 15 and today she became part of Royal family. You never know where your destiny is,” another wrote, “When she was 15 posing outside the Buckingham Palace didn’t knew after 22 years later she will marry the Prince.” Some even commented how it was a “fairy tale story”, another wrote, “Destiny can never be denied. I am still feeling the joy in my spines.”

Read some of the tweets here.

And as always there were jokes as well.

What did you think of the picture? Tell us in the comments below.

