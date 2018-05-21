Follow Us:
Monday, May 21, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Royal Wedding 2018: Masaba Gupta hits out at trolls who called Meghan Markle ‘manipulative’

Although most were happy with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, some slammed the Duchess and said she didn't deserve the prince. Masaba Gupta slammed those trolls and asked why men receive no shame and attacked misogyny.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 4:30:28 pm
meghan markle, prince harry, royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, masaba gupta, masaba meghan markle, meghan markle hate, meghan markle criticism, royal wedding reactions, trending news, lifestyle news, indian express As Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex received some hate on social media, Masaba Gupta took a stand for her and slammed those attacking her. (Source: @MasabaG/ Twitter, AP)
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been over but the chatter and excitement surrounding it haven’t fizzled out yet. As every happy thing often is frowned upon by some, so was the wedding. Many trolls on social media tried to shame the new Duchess and claimed, “She doesn’t deserve a prince.” Calling this out as mysoginy, ace Indian designer Masaba Gupta slammed those who criticised Markle.

Taking to Twitter, Gupta shared her thought on the tweets and posts going around on the Internet, calling the former popular TV star “manipulative”. Addressing the underlining misogyny in such remarks, Gupta asked why we “never hear the same about a man when he chooses his woman”.

Describing such comments as “sad”, the fashion designer further added, “While we don’t know their nature, for a moment if we give love a chance, the focus would be on two wonderful, intelligent, compassionate ppl who chose each other for who they are & how they feel as a unit. not everyone is scheming & everything is not a ‘master-plan’.”

As millions of viewers around the globe glued to TV screens and on social media to witness the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, many dubbed it as a fairytale becoming reality. Videos and photos of their chemistry and love left everyone in a frenzy and fans couldn’t stop gushing how beautiful the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look together. And while there was a great humdrum about the wedding gown, jewellery, décor and et all, not everyone was happy about the union. Check out some of the reactions here, that Gupta addressed in her latest tweets:

