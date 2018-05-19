Royal Wedding 2018: Google Doodle celebrates Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s marriage ceremony

The beautiful caricature shows a glimpse of the newlyweds as they proceed through the quaint English town of Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage. (Source: Google Doodle) The beautiful caricature shows a glimpse of the newlyweds as they proceed through the quaint English town of Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage. (Source: Google Doodle)

As all eyes are anticipating the magic and excitement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding on May 19, Google Doodle celebrated the grand occassion with a beautiful caricature of “the newlyweds waving to well-wishers” in UK. Prince Harry will exchange vows with the former American actress at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday. After tying the knot, the royal couple will tour the city centre of Windsor in a traditional horse-driven Ascot Landau carriage.

Along with the dreamy cartoon created by Vrinda V Zaveri, a heartfelt note was posted. Here’s what the note read:

The picturesque and medieval town of Windsor is steeped in history, and today it adds another joyous occasion to its book of lore — the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle.

If your invitation was lost in the mail, join the thousands of merrymaking royal fans who are already lining up to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds as they proceed through this quaint English town in a horse-drawn carriage, after exchanging their vows at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Today’s Doodle depicts the newlyweds waving to well-wishers, who have gathered to join in the celebrations along the Long Walk.

Congratulations!

Doodle by Vrinda V Zaveri

The Kensington Palace announced on Friday that Prince Charles has accepted Meghan’s request and “the Prince of Wales would be pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way”. Prince Harry’s niece, three-year-old Princess Charlotte, will be one of the six young girls chosen as bridesmaids while her brother, Prince George, will be one of the 10 pageboys at the wedding, the palace revealed in a statement.

