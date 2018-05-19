Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

Royal Wedding 2018: Google Doodle celebrates Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s marriage ceremony

Royal Wedding 2018: A special Google Doodle depicts the newlyweds waving to well-wishers, who have gathered to join in the celebrations along the Long Walk. Read the heartfelt note here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2018 1:33:23 pm
royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, prince harry meghan markle, google doodle, google doodle in uk, prince harry wedding live, royal wedding india, royal wedding live, the royal wedding, meghan markle live, meghan markle, royal wedding india time, royal wedding india live, royal wedding 2018 live stream, royal wedding 2018 live, prince harry and meghan markle wedding, prince harry and meghan markle wedding live, indian express, indian express news The beautiful caricature shows a glimpse of the newlyweds as they proceed through the quaint English town of Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage. (Source: Google Doodle)
Related News

As all eyes are anticipating the magic and excitement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding on May 19, Google Doodle celebrated the grand occassion with a beautiful caricature of “the newlyweds waving to well-wishers” in UK. Prince Harry will exchange vows with the former American actress at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday. After tying the knot, the royal couple will tour the city centre of Windsor in a traditional horse-driven Ascot Landau carriage.

Along with the dreamy cartoon created by Vrinda V Zaveri, a heartfelt note was posted. Here’s what the note read:

The picturesque and medieval town of Windsor is steeped in history, and today it adds another joyous occasion to its book of lore — the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle.

If your invitation was lost in the mail, join the thousands of merrymaking royal fans who are already lining up to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds as they proceed through this quaint English town in a horse-drawn carriage, after exchanging their vows at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Today’s Doodle depicts the newlyweds waving to well-wishers, who have gathered to join in the celebrations along the Long Walk.

Congratulations!
Doodle by Vrinda V Zaveri

The Kensington Palace announced on Friday that Prince Charles has accepted Meghan’s request and “the Prince of Wales would be pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way”. Prince Harry’s niece, three-year-old Princess Charlotte, will be one of the six young girls chosen as bridesmaids while her brother, Prince George, will be one of the 10 pageboys at the wedding, the palace revealed in a statement.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now