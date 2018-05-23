Royal Wedding 2018 guests vs Donald Trump’s inaugural crowd: JK Rowling joins the debate

Royal Wedding 2018 attendees vs Donald Trump’s inaugural crowd: It took no time for this photo to go viral. (Source: BBCthree/Twitter) Royal Wedding 2018 attendees vs Donald Trump’s inaugural crowd: It took no time for this photo to go viral. (Source: BBCthree/Twitter)

The frenzy over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding 2018 hasn’t died yet and it seems to have ruffled a few feathers among Donald Trump’s supporters too. Wondering how? Well, in a comical and witty way, the Twitter account of BBC Three tweeted out two picture that compared the crowd attending Trump’s inauguration ceremony versus the crowd at the recent Royal Wedding 2018. The photos clearly depicted that very few people had turned up for Trump’s ceremony.

The two pictures that were posted along with the caption, “just saying ¯\_(ツ)_/¯,” created quite a buzz on social media, with many complimenting the media house for their wit. As always, it did not take much time for the post to go viral on social media and it had collected over 2 lakh likes and 70,000 retweets, at the time of writing. Netizens were quick to respond to the witty tweet.

Check out the tweet here:

Soon, many started posting other events where the crowd was much more than the inaugural ceremony. However, some people also called out BBC for comparing the two events. “Can’t begin to list the ways I love this tweet,” and “More Americans came to the UK to join in the crowd and watch the royal wedding than went to Trumps inauguration,” were some of the reactions on the tweet.

Interestingly, author of famous Harry Potter series JK Rowling too joined the debate, and tweeted: “Love > Hate!” clearly indicating whose side she was on. Check out more reactions here:

The Stones in Brazil?? 😳😳👌 pic.twitter.com/laJVYVDQEa — Back To Reality (@Murphy4Mike) May 19, 2018

@realDonaldTrump more Americans came to the UK to join in the crowd and watch the royal wedding than went tRumps inauguration 😂😂😂 — AndyCarman (@AndyCarman) May 21, 2018

Bet the #USA will top the crowd on this blessed day so many of us anxiously await. #25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/yij4JbUIrd — Cynthia Gist (@cyndigist) May 20, 2018

Made my day! Love it, thank you BBC! — Kristi bullock (@Kristib43042441) May 20, 2018

Omg. I love it. BBC throwing shade. I need to move across the pond. — sarah michelle (@definiteawkward) May 21, 2018

