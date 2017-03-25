Royal Jordanian Airlines goes sarcastic in response to Donald Trump’s latest travel restrictions

Well, we are impressed! (Source: Royal Jordanian Airlines/Facebook) Well, we are impressed! (Source: Royal Jordanian Airlines/Facebook)

Travelling to the United States was already becoming tough for people from certain countries under the Trump administration. Now to make things tougher, a latest flying mandate restricts the travellers flying from the Middle East and North Africa from carrying their electronic devices on board. In the wake of this travel restriction, one can’t help but wonder how would the travellers now make their 12-hour long journey pleasurable.

While travellers are clearly unhappy and are expressing a strong sense of displeasure over the restrictions that came out of the blue, one airline company has taken a mirthful take on the issue. Royal Jordanian Airlines – one of the nine airline companies that operate out of the ten airports that are affected by the ban – has shared posts on their Facebook page that have undertones of mockery.

The popular airlines company is trying to cheer people up in face of this new trouble and gave out certain tips on what travellers should do during the long journey. One of its posts titled “12 things to do on a 12-hour flight with no laptop or tablet” mentions alternatives like ‘read a book’,’say hello to the person next to you’ and ‘spend an hour deciding what to watch’.

The company even tried its hand at poetry and posted a poem.



And it went on tickling the funny bone.

Lauding the creative route that the airlines company has resorted to, a Facebook user named Mohammad AbuHuwaij said, ” Hhhhhhhhhh well done! I guess the marketing team deserve a raise!” Another user by the name of Eyad Alaneed had a piece of advice for the company, “Well that sounds great. But how about you ban them in return! Why we are not allowed to carry our laptops with us when we go there while they can bring whatever they please !

