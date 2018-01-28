From Ronaldo’s debut to Saddam Hussein’s capture: How the world looked when Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam

How the world looked when Roger Federer last won the Grand Slam Title. (Source: Reuters) How the world looked when Roger Federer last won the Grand Slam Title. (Source: Reuters)

Swiss maestro Roger Federer took his tally of Grand Slam titles to 20 when he subdued Marin Cilic in a pulsating five-set thriller at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Not just the Swiss’ hairstyle but more than that has changed since the time he bagged his first ever Grand Slam title in 2003, which was a year of many lasts and some phenomenal firsts. Here’s a look at some of the bizarre things that happened when Federer clinched his first Grand Slam title–at Wimbledon.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man U debut

In one of the most exciting debuts of all times, Ronaldo sauntered over the pitch wearing the much-hailed number 7 blazing red jersey. The Portuguese’s smart legwork and trademark run were sensational enough to turn a 30-minute debut into a six-minute adrenaline gushing reel.

Cristiano Ronaldo was 18-years old at that time. (Source: File Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo was 18-years old at that time. (Source: File Photo)

“Finding Nemo” was the biggest movie of 2003

While some might still be hung over from Padmaavat and Justice League, 2003 saw Finding Nemo as the biggest movie of the year. The vibrant clown fish led many to sigh and won hearts worldwide.

It was the biggest hit of the year. (Source: Thinkstock Images) It was the biggest hit of the year. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The US attacked Iraq and Saddam Hussein was captured

In yet another historic event, the United States of America attacked Iraq and Saddam Hussein was captured by the forces. Obviously, the world didn’t look too pretty when Federer bagged the coveted prize for the first time.

Saddam Hussein was captured by the US that year. ( Source: File Photo) Saddam Hussein was captured by the US that year. ( Source: File Photo)

Kal Ho Na ho released

Feeling old yet? This might just make you. The time when Preity Zinta used to be the heartbeat of the silver screen and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s drama looks too mellow compared to the heart-wrenching tears of Shah Rukh Khan. One of the box office hits Kal Ho Na Ho released that year and was much loved by the audience.

Too much drama? Admit it you lavished it. (Source: File Photo) Too much drama? Admit it you lavished it. (Source: File Photo)

Final Concorde flight took place

The world’s only supersonic passenger flight was called off by the British Airways on October 24, 2003. The Concorde jet that was known for its fast speed and luxury travel flew its last that year.

Concorde flew its last that year. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Concorde flew its last that year. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Do you think Federer’s victory is as sensational as the first one? Let us know in the comments below.

