5 gifs that capture the #purejoy moment when Roger Federer won Australian Open 2017

That moment of pure joy, disbelief and victory! Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Spain’s Rafael Nadal during the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on January 29, 2017. (Source: AP) That moment of pure joy, disbelief and victory! Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Spain’s Rafael Nadal during the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on January 29, 2017. (Source: AP)

Ending what is being hailed as one of the best tennis matches of our time, Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title by collapsing long-time great-rival Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The 35-year old Swiss beat Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 3-6, 6-3 on January 29 to win his fifth Australian Open title; winning the championship point with a classic forehand. This was the ninth time when the duo locked horns in the Australian Open final and the first since 2011.

Ever since the match started, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for not only the players, but viewers as well. Social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook have been buzzing with restless updates from onlookers much before the beginning of the match, with tweets and posts picking up pace and a sense of urgency as the game proceeded between Rafa and Federer.

ALSO READ | Roger Federer wins Australian Open for 18th Grand Slam, leaves twitterati awe-struck

There were those that broke the tension with some attempt at predicting the outcome, “If Federer wins, Twitter be like “Yay, Fedex is champion!” If Nadal wins, response is “Both played well. Doesn’t matter who wins!””, others were simply in awe, “So impressive how #Federer continues to aggressively go for it. Equally impressive how #Nadal manages to absorb it. Great to watch #AusOpen”.

But in the end, it really was Federer who walked away with an epic win, and these five gifs brilliantly capture his expressions as he wins the championship and how it finally sinks in. And the one with his wife Mirka is super adorable.

That moment when everything you hope and dream comes true and you live happily ever after! #federer #forever pic.twitter.com/8kY3kn1dbB — pk’s world (@SourceSyndicate) January 29, 2017

MY CHILD. A grand slam at the age of 35 after being 6 months out of due to injury. Proper fairytale this. #Federer pic.twitter.com/907Vo9Le7J — – (@midsneeze) January 29, 2017

Then, of course, someone had to bring in a bit of humour.

When the Uber driver says he knows your address and doesn’t need directions to reach… pic.twitter.com/RKWEyugGjO — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 29, 2017

This pretty much sums up our reaction at the end of the epic match:

What. A. Game.

Take a bow, Roger Federer & Rafa Nadal ?? pic.twitter.com/npyR1wz1K6 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 29, 2017

And then there is this brilliant picture that’s going viral:

Wait, we’ve seen that before, right?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd